Here are few Hollywood A-listers who will show up at Global Citizen Festival 2019

Washington D.C. [USA], July 30 (ANI): The eighth annual Global Citizen Festival is around the corner and some of the Hollywood's A-listers are already making headlines.

According to People, on Tuesday morning, the charity announced its slate of headliners which included Queen & Adam Lambert, Pharrell Williams, Alicia Keys, OneRepublic, H.E.R. and Carole King.

In addition to the above-mentioned names, French Montana, Tony winner Ben Platt and Jon Batiste & Stay Human will also contribute as special guest performances. Hugh Jackman along with wife Deborra-Lee Furness will be seen hosting the festival while Matt Bomer, Rachel Brosnahan, Elvis Duran, Taraji P. Henson, Rami Malek, Bill Nye, Joy Reid, and Forest Whitaker will appear as co-hosts.

The festival, Global Citizen is a charity event that aims to eradicate extreme poverty through advocacy and activism.

It "encourages global citizens to power the movement to end extreme poverty, calling on world leaders to fight diseases including HIV and AIDS and polio, empower women and girls, combat plastic pollution and provide quality education for all," the organizers said during the announcement of the festival.

As in the past years, entry to the festival has been kept free, and fans can earn tickets by completing various community service acts.

For those who miss on the show in New York City (N.Y.C.), can catch it live on MSNBC & Comcast NBCUniversal; plus.

In a statement, Global Citizen CEO Hugh Evans said: "After next year we will have only ten short years to achieve the UN Sustainable Development Goals. The policies and progress that we make this year, and into 2020, will determine whether we successfully eradicate extreme poverty by 2030, and failure is not an option for the world's poor."

"We are thrilled to have such an iconic lineup of artists, hosts, and partners join us at such a pivotal moment for this fight as we ask governments and world leaders to take action and end extreme poverty," he added. (ANI)

