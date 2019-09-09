Here's a message from Nagpur Police to Chandrayaan-2's lander Vikram

New Delhi (India), Sept 9 (ANI): As every Indian prays for the restoration of communication with Chandrayaan-2's lander Vikram, a sweet note for the spacecraft by Nagpur City Police on Monday took the Internet by storm.

Pleading Vikram to respond, the city police assured it of no challans for "breaking the signals".

The sweet spoof was on the recent implementation of hefty fines for traffic violations after the amended Motor Vehicle Act came into force on September 1.

"Dear Vikram, Please respond. We are not going to challan you for breaking the signals!" the official handle of Nagpur City Police wrote.

After the new rules kicked in, numerous people incurred fines as high as Rs 85,000, triggering a flurry of memes and funny reactions on social media.

As soon as Nagpur Police shared the tweet, various followers stormed the replies section praising them for the creativity. The post has since garnered over 7,000 retweets and more than 24,000 likes.

"Nagpur Police!! Yes, indeed, Hopes of 133 crore Indians attached to Vikram. It's truly an exception! And YOUR tweet is EXCEPTIONAL!" wrote a user.



"Nagpur Police don't worry Vikram already applied for a loan to pay challan," quipped another.



"Great sense of humour from the police department... something I saw for the first time.... Kudos," commented one.



The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) lost contact with the Vikram Lander, one of three components of the Chandrayaan-2, minutes before its touchdown on the lunar surface in the early hours on Saturday.

ISRO had found the location of Lander Vikram on the surface of the moon on Sunday after the orbiter clicked its thermal image.

It was 2.1 km above the moon's surface when the lander lost contact with the ground station at ISRO headquarters in Bengaluru. (ANI)

