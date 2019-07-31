Kourtney Kardashian
Kourtney Kardashian

Here's a sneak peek into Kourtney Kardashian's Italian holiday

ANI | Updated: Jul 31, 2019 16:33 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], July 31 (ANI): Kourtney Kardashian seems to be having the time of her life vacationing in Italy.
The 'KUWTK' star travelled to Europe with her family, exploring places including Corsica, Porto Cervo and Costa Smeralda.
An onlooker told E! News that the Kardashians are "totally loving the country and the culture."
"They are loving the Italian culture and spend each day sun tanning, swimming, shopping and eating gelato," E! News quoted an eyewitness as saying.
The onlooker also revealed that the family is spending time on a yatch and the kids "love being in the water."
The 40-year old even shared a photograph of her time under the sun in a bikini.

Recently, Kardashian made headlines after she was seen crying over hitting 40 in the teaser of the new season of 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' show.
"I do think that turning 40 like it almost makes you analyse like where you're at in your life," Kourtney told her sister, Khloe Kardashian, in the clip.
"It's just giving me anxiety," she added. (ANI)

