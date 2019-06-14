Kirron Kher
Here's how Anupam Kher wished wife Kirron on her birthday

ANI | Updated: Jun 14, 2019 18:32 IST

New Delhi (India), June 14 (ANI): As actor-turned-politician Kirron Kher turns a year older today, her husband Anupam Kher wished her in the sweetest possible way.
Clubbed with recent ones, Anupam dug out an adorable throwback picture of their family and penned a heartfelt birthday message.
"Happy birthday to a wonderful daughter, sister, wife, mother and people's person. Dearest KirronKherBJP !! May God give you all the happiness and peace in the world. Love and prayers always," he wrote alongside the pictures.

Anil Kapoor also shared a beautiful photo of Kirron Kher wearing a mustard yellow silk saree with elegant jewelry.
"Happy Birthday, @KirronKherBJP!! You are fabulous at everything that you do & you're easily one of the most amazing people I know! Wishing you all the best & success for your second term serving the people of Chandigarh as their MP," 'Mr India' actor captioned the picture.

Kirron recently won the Chandigarh Lok Sabha seat for a second term against Congress heavyweight Pawan Kumar Bansal with a margin of over 39,000 votes.
In 2014, she had defeated Bansal by nearly 70,000 votes.
Anupam Kher will be seen in the upcoming flick 'One Day' along with Esha Gupta, Kumud Mishra, Zarina Wahab, Zakir Hussain, Rajesh Sharma, and Murli Sharma. The film is set to release on June 28, this year. (ANI)

