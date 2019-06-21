Parineeti, Chopra, Juhi Chawla and Sushant Singh Rajput celebrating International Yoga Day
Here's how B-town celebrates International Yoga Day

ANI | Updated: Jun 21, 2019 20:21 IST

New Delhi (India), June 21 (ANI): Commemorating International Yoga Day, a string of B-town celebrities posted pictures and videos practising yoga and encouraging people to do the same for a healthy living.
Sidharth Malhotra posted a picture of himself doing some really tough yoga asana. The actor is seen doing push-ups, however, the twist is instead of the floor he does it balancing on feet of two persons. Now that is something unusual!


Earlier today, the actor has also posted a quirky picture.

Another actor Sushant Singh Rajput posted an asana picture clicked against a picturesque landscape. The actor is seen sitting on a mountain with his one leg folded and another in a relaxed position while he performs yoga. Also, the lower half of the actor's face is covered with a black mask.
Along with the beautiful picture, the actor posted a romantic poem in Hindi.

Showing off her flexibility, Parineeti Chopra flaunted her toned body in a picture shared on Twitter. The picture shows her acing a difficult asana. It seems that she can bend her body easily and gracefully.
Declaring her love for yoga, the actor wrote "For flexibility, strength and mental peace. I love yoga #InternationalYogaDay".

Another actor Kunal Kemmu posted a picture of his little munchkin trying her hands at yoga while her grandmother teaches the art. The little one can be seen copying her grandmother perfectly with her tiny hands kept over stretched legs. In the picture, the toddler's grandfather is seen enjoying the sight.
Admiring her little girl Kunal wrote on Twitter, "Learning yoga from her grandmother under the watchful guidance of her grandfather".

Marking the International Yoga Day the veteran actor Dharmendra Deol who is in Birmingham, United Kingdom, shared a video on Twitter.
The actor told his viewers that he gets up at four in the morning and do yoga for one hour. He said that he was not showing off or impressing anyone but to inspire people to do yoga. He urged people to do yoga for his sake and spread love and make the world more beautiful.


Juhi Chawla posted a picture of herself nailing the Sirsasana. She also tweeted, 'today is international yoga day, upside down.'

Besides, celebrities like Vidyut Jammwal, Rangoli Chandel, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Urmila Matondkar, Akshay Kumar, Bipasha Basu, Twinkle Khanna also marked the day with sharing pictures and videos on social media.
Commemorating the day, veteran actor Anupam Kher inaugurated Yoga Corner at Juhu's Kaifi Azmi park in Mumbai. Anupam Kher and residents of Juhu performed yoga at the Yoga corner.
"Yoga has been there since ages and India has given the art form to the world. It does not only keep the body healthy but is good for mental balance as well. I have grown up seeing my grandfather practising yoga," Anupam told ANI.
"My yoga teacher says when space is created in the body it becomes healthy. The initiative was taken by PM Narendra Modi. On this day, we are encouraged to do yoga. I urge people to practice it every day. It also creates unity and brotherhood," he continued.

On International Yoga Day, Divyaj Foundation organised an event for more than 400 differently abled people where actor Suniel Shetty was the guest. He along with differently abled people performed the yoga
"The initiative taken by PM Narendra Modi has really become popular. For me, International Yoga Day is also an International Happy Day as whoever perform yoga remain happy," Suniel said.

"I try to do yoga at least 4-5 times a week for mind and body. I also do stretching to do away with stress. I feel that yoga should be introduced at school level and individual with special needs should perform it. I respect Baba Ramdev for reiterating the fact that yoga is our art form," Suniel added. (ANI)

Updated: Jun 21, 2019 19:06 IST

