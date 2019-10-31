Emilia Clarke (Image courtesy: Instagram)
Emilia Clarke (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Here's how Emilia Clarke reacts to fans naming their kids after 'GoT' characters

ANI | Updated: Oct 31, 2019 11:20 IST

Washington D.C [USA], Oct 31 (ANI): 'Game of Thrones' might have concluded but the frenzied fans are unable to get over the hit HBO series.
Emilia Clarke who played the role of Daenerys Targaryen in the series opened up about what happens when she meets crazy fans across the globe.
At the New York City premiere of her upcoming film 'Last Christmas,' also starring actor Henry Golding, Clarke caught up with E! News to talk about her new romantic flick, Halloween, her brief stint in the Star Wars universe and of course, 'GoT.'
Clarke, who looked beautiful in a gorgeous dazzling purple strappy Valentino dress, couldn't seem to avoid talking about the popular series.
She shared with E! News that whenever she meets fans, she always gets bombarded with theories on what fans "would have liked to have happened in season eight as opposed to what happened so there's a lot of that."
Some theories, she said, are "fascinating, really, truly... mind-blowingly brilliant."
The 33-year-old star also shared her thoughts on fans naming their children after the GoT character, Daenerys or Khalessi.
According to the Washington Post, at least 3,500 girls have been given one of those two names. Vulture also reports that in 2018 alone, the name Khaleesi ranked among the 1,000 most popular girl names, reported E! News.
"A lot of people did Khaleesi and Daenerys... by the time someone's called their child Khaleesi or Daenerys, they're like four when season eight happened and so they no longer become the character but rather the child that they are... so that's good," Clarke told E! News. "They create their own identity." (ANI)

Updated: Oct 31, 2019 11:26 IST

Selena Gomez denies reconciliation rumours after being spotted...

Washington D.C [USA], Oct 31 (ANI): Singer Selena Gomez recently shut down all speculations of reconciliation after she was captured with ex-boyfriend Samuel Krost.

Read More

Updated: Oct 31, 2019 10:30 IST

Kylie Jenner files restraining order against trespasser

Washington D.C [USA], Oct 31 (ANI): Kylie Jenner filed a restraining order on Tuesday against a man who trespassed on her property and tried to enter her house.

Read More

Updated: Oct 31, 2019 10:20 IST

Taylor Swift opens up about facing sexist remarks

Washington D.C [USA], Oct 31 (ANI): Singer Taylor Swift who is celebrating the success of her latest record-breaking album, opened up about some sexist remarks she faced during her initial career days.

Read More

Updated: Oct 31, 2019 09:18 IST

Ariana Grande's 'The Twilight Zone' inspired Halloween look will...

Washington D.C [USA], Oct 31 (ANI): After sharing glimpses of her spooky Halloween attire, Ariana Grande finally unveiled her complete look in a recent post.

Read More

Updated: Oct 31, 2019 09:12 IST

R. Kelly skips court hearing due to infected toe

Washington D.C [USA], Oct 31 (ANI): Singer R. Kelly, who is an accused in a child pornography case, skipped his scheduled court hearing in Chicago on Wednesday because he had an infected toenail.

Read More

Updated: Oct 31, 2019 08:21 IST

Katy Perry sued for USD 150,000 over old Halloween picture

Washington D.C [USA], Oct 31 (ANI): Singer Katy Perry has been sued for USD 150,000 by a photo agency for copyright infringement.

Read More

Updated: Oct 30, 2019 20:16 IST

Here's how John Abraham is prepping up for 'Attack'

New Delhi [India], Oct 30 (ANI): John Abraham, who stunned fans with his spectacular performance in 'Batla House' is gearing up for another power-packed role for his upcoming action-thriller -- 'Attack'.

Read More

Updated: Oct 30, 2019 18:08 IST

Hilary Duff celebrates first day of filming for 'Lizzie McGuire' reboot

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 30 (ANI): Hilary Duff celebrated the first day of filming for the forthcoming show 'Lizzie McGuire' - a reboot of the 2001 sitcom - by showing off the very first photo of herself as the character on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 30, 2019 17:12 IST

Here's why this year has been special for birthday girl Ananya Panday!

New Delhi [India], Oct 30 (ANI): Ananya Panday made a mark in Bollywood with her first release 'Student of the Year 2' this year in May and as she ringed in her 21st birthday on Wednesday, the actor highlighted that this has been the most special year yet as she got to live her dream.

Read More

Updated: Oct 30, 2019 17:08 IST

'Housefull 4' hits a century, mints Rs 109.00 crores

New Delhi [India], Oct 30 (ANI): The multi-starrer 'Housefull 4' made it to the Rs 100 crore club on the fifth day of its release.

Read More

Updated: Oct 30, 2019 17:00 IST

B-Town pours in wishes on Ananya's 21st birthday

New Delhi [India], Oct 30 (ANI): Wishes pour in from the Bollywood fraternity as Ananya Panday celebrates her 21st birthday today.

Read More

Updated: Oct 30, 2019 15:40 IST

Deadly car crash changed how Kevin Hart looked at life

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 30 (ANI): Actor Kevin Hart recently revealed how his car accident, after which he suffered major back injuries and required surgery, changed his outlook towards life. He posted an emotional video on Instagram on Tuesday night documenting his recovery.

Read More
iocl