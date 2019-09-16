Here's how fans are reacting over the return of 'BTS' band

New Delhi (India), Sept 16 (ANI): The South Korean pop-giant 'BTS' who was away for a long hiatus, has announced their return on Monday, creating a buzz among the netizens.

Several followers of the famous boy band stormed the Internet with their reactions over the return of the band, making #BTSisback trending on the social media.

One of the users shared the picture of a member of the band from an award ceremony. "When you finally have a purpose cause BTS is back #BTSisBack," he wrote.'

Another excited user shared a GIF of the boy band and wrote, "wow wow wow! I just woke up and saw that BTS is back one of the best news in my life I swear #BTSisback so excited && happy! and they all look so good and healthy tho omg my heart........"

wow wow wow ! i just woke up and saw that bts is back one of the best news in my life i swear ???? #BTSisback so excited && happy! and they all look so good and heathly tho omg my heart....... @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/iOVd3uCXfS — ?? ???????????? ???????? (@vgrandc) September 16, 2019



"MISS THEM SOOOOO MUCH #BTSisBack," chimed third who shared a series of a collage of the famous band.



Giving a glimpse of the bandmates while arriving at the airport, a user wrote, "Good morning everyone! Whilst we were asleep, BTS official vacation has ended and they are heading overseas to film a reality show. Who else is excited that #BTSisBack."

Good morning everyone!



Whilst we were asleep, BTS official vacation has ended and they are heading overseas to film a reality show.



Who else is excited that #BTSisBack ?@BTS_twtpic.twitter.com/1PKVFqVmGA — UKBTSARMATION MEET UPS (@ARMATIONMEETS) September 16, 2019



The seven-member South Korean boy band comprising of V, J-Hope, RM, Jin, Jimin, Jungkook, and Suga went on its official vacation on Aug. 11 -- the first in its world-dominating six-year career.

During the break, the members often reached out to fans on their official social media accounts to report their activities.

#BTSArmy: Aaahhhh they are back! #BTSisBack EYE - AHHHHHHHH @BTS_twt: *unbothered*So cute hahha," wrote another fan with a boomerang video of one of the bandmates who can be seen yawning at the airport.



Sharing a group picture of the boy band who can be seen spending some leisure time together, a user wrote, "Yeaaaaaaaaah. My precious BTS is back. Hope to see them happier than before."



(ANI)