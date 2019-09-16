Members of the BTS band (Image coutesy: Instagram)
Members of the BTS band (Image coutesy: Instagram)

Here's how fans are reacting over the return of 'BTS' band

ANI | Updated: Sep 16, 2019 15:48 IST

New Delhi (India), Sept 16 (ANI): The South Korean pop-giant 'BTS' who was away for a long hiatus, has announced their return on Monday, creating a buzz among the netizens.
Several followers of the famous boy band stormed the Internet with their reactions over the return of the band, making #BTSisback trending on the social media.
One of the users shared the picture of a member of the band from an award ceremony. "When you finally have a purpose cause BTS is back #BTSisBack," he wrote.'
Another excited user shared a GIF of the boy band and wrote, "wow wow wow! I just woke up and saw that BTS is back one of the best news in my life I swear #BTSisback so excited && happy! and they all look so good and healthy tho omg my heart........"


"MISS THEM SOOOOO MUCH #BTSisBack," chimed third who shared a series of a collage of the famous band.

Giving a glimpse of the bandmates while arriving at the airport, a user wrote, "Good morning everyone! Whilst we were asleep, BTS official vacation has ended and they are heading overseas to film a reality show. Who else is excited that #BTSisBack."


The seven-member South Korean boy band comprising of V, J-Hope, RM, Jin, Jimin, Jungkook, and Suga went on its official vacation on Aug. 11 -- the first in its world-dominating six-year career.
During the break, the members often reached out to fans on their official social media accounts to report their activities.
#BTSArmy: Aaahhhh they are back! #BTSisBack EYE - AHHHHHHHH @BTS_twt: *unbothered*So cute hahha," wrote another fan with a boomerang video of one of the bandmates who can be seen yawning at the airport.


Sharing a group picture of the boy band who can be seen spending some leisure time together, a user wrote, "Yeaaaaaaaaah. My precious BTS is back. Hope to see them happier than before."

(ANI)

