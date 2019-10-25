Here's how Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez helped elementary school students

Washington D.C [USA], Oct 25 (ANI): Jennifer Lopez and fiancee Alex Rodriguez did something which will just melt your heart.

The couple donated a year's worth of food to students at Jacksboro Elementary School.

After the two saw a teacher's viral post about how one of her students often goes hungry, they quickly pitched in and donated to the school's food pantry by contributing meals from their new company, Tiller & Hatch, reported People magazine.

Brooke Goins, the teacher at the school, first shared her student's story in a Facebook post on October 2. In the post, she explained that she was teary-eyed after hearing that one of her students was out of food at home and needed some from school.

"Today I cried at work. Not because I hate my job, or that it is just too hard (it really is). Today I cried for a child, a child who so innocently talked about food, and the lack of it. He asked when the lady that puts food in his backpack was coming," she wrote. "He told me he was out of it at home and needed more ... No kid should ever be hungry, ever."

When Lopez learned about the post and heard the efforts made by the teachers towards the situation, the 50-year-old star knew she had to help and took to Instagram to share a sweet post on Wednesday.

"We heard teachers were helping students bring home food when they didn't have enough. When we saw this story, it brought tears not just to my eyes, but Alex's as well!" she shared. "No child should EVER have to go to sleep hungry."

In the video which was uploaded by Lopez, the couple is seen video chatting with students at Jacksboro Elementary School and talking to Goins about why they were inspired to send the meals. "My mom was a teacher and it was such a moving story to us that we wanted to help," Lopez told her. (ANI)

