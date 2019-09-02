John Singleton (Image courtesy: Instagram)
John Singleton (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Here's how John Singleton's friends are honouring the late filmmaker

ANI | Updated: Sep 02, 2019 18:56 IST

Washington D.C [USA], Sept 2 (ANI): Several friends of American film director John Singleton have joined hands to judge a short film contest created to honour the late filmmaker.
Among the judges and advisers are producer Stephanie Allain, casting director Robi Reed, executive producer Paul Hall, and Preston Holmes. Also taking part in the concert are Bobbi Banks, Dawn Gilliam, Camile Tucker, Erika Conner, and Pat Prescott, reported Deadline.
The competition is being presented through a partnership between the city of Los Angeles and the Pan African Film Festival (PAFF) under L.A. City Council President Herb Wesson's L.A. initiative.
"Through the medium of film, we are encouraging young filmmakers to be a part of this conversation, just as many of John Singleton's films were a conversation about race in South Los Angeles," Wesson said in a recent statement.
The deadline to submit live-action short narrative scripts for the competition has been set as September 15. The submitted screenplays must be 28 pages or less and focus on the black experience in the U.S and three winners will be awarded $20,000 each, according to the PAFF website, reported Deadline. (ANI)

