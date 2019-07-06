Meghan Markle and Prince Harry with their son Archie
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry with their son Archie

Here's how Meghan Markle honoured Archie during her day out at Wimbledon

ANI | Updated: Jul 05, 2019 13:31 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], July 5 (ANI): Meghan Markle's son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, is always on her mother's mind, even when she is busy enjoying a day out with her friends.
The Duchess of Sussex was spotted with friends Lyndsay Roth and Genevieve Hillis at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on Thursday but she definitely had her baby boy on her mind.
The 37-year-old royal was wearing a black t-shirt, jeans, and a white pinstripe blazer paired with black pumps. However, her best accessory was the very subtle gold necklace with an "A" charm, most likely for her son, reported US Weekly.
The public appearance was the former 'Suits' actor's third since she and Prince Harry welcomed their son in May. She and her friends were cheering for Serena Williams, who was competing against Kaja Juvan, in Thursday's match.
Both Roth and Hillis are in London for Archie's big weekend ahead.
On Saturday (July 6), Archie will be christened in a small private ceremony, done by the Archbishop of Canterbury in the Private Chapel at Windsor Castle, the same location that Meghan and Harry were married and Harry was christened.
When Archie made his debut on May 8, Meghan added, "He has the sweetest temperament. He's really calm. He's been the dream, so it's been a special couple of days. It's pretty amazing and I have the two best guys in the world, so I'm really happy."
An insider previously told US Weekly that it's been tough for her to be away from her son. In October, the royal couple is planning an important trip to Africa, with Archie in tow.
"It's not only where Harry was able to spend time away from the public eye growing up -- and where [Princess] Diana made a difference -- but it's also where their love grew. Going back there will be so special for them now that they're a family," an insider recently told US Weekly.
Meghan welcomed her son with husband Prince Harry into the world on May 6. (ANI)

