Here's how Meghan Markle honoured Prince Harry at US Open

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 9 (ANI): Meghan Markle's husband Prince Harry is always on her mind, even when she is busy enjoying a match at the US Open.

While cheering for her good friend Serena Williams at the tournament final on Saturday, the Duchess of Sussex sported a casual chic denim look. However, her best accessory was a gold necklace from designer Mini Mini Jewels with two dog tag pendants, one of which had the initial "H" on it, while the other had an "M", paying a sweet tribute to her relationship with her husband, reported People.

The former 'Suits' actor has a tradition of honouring her boys during her solo outings.

When the royal made an appearance at Wimbledon earlier this summer, she paid a sweet tribute to her baby boy with a delicate gold chain featuring the letter "A" for Archie.

She also debuted a new eternity ring for the Trooping the Colour in June, which she wore along with her wedding band and engagement ring.

Eternity rings, which generally comprise of many small diamonds covering the entire circular band, are traditionally given following a significant occasion, such as the birth of a couple's first child, or their first wedding anniversary, two milestones which Meghan and Harry had recently celebrated.

Meghan's trip to the US marks her first overseas trip without her 4-month-old son Archie.

Later this month, Meghan and Harry will be jetting off for their first royal tour as a family of three.

The royal couple will take Archie to Cape Tape Town, South Africa, on September 23. Although there's no confirmation as for when the royal fans can expect to see their son, the first scheduled stop of the pair's visit is to a township.

They will leave their little son, who was born on May 6, with his nanny as they start the official first leg of the tour. (ANI)

