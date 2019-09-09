Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Here's how Meghan Markle honoured Prince Harry at US Open

ANI | Updated: Sep 09, 2019 12:48 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 9 (ANI): Meghan Markle's husband Prince Harry is always on her mind, even when she is busy enjoying a match at the US Open.
While cheering for her good friend Serena Williams at the tournament final on Saturday, the Duchess of Sussex sported a casual chic denim look. However, her best accessory was a gold necklace from designer Mini Mini Jewels with two dog tag pendants, one of which had the initial "H" on it, while the other had an "M", paying a sweet tribute to her relationship with her husband, reported People.
The former 'Suits' actor has a tradition of honouring her boys during her solo outings.
When the royal made an appearance at Wimbledon earlier this summer, she paid a sweet tribute to her baby boy with a delicate gold chain featuring the letter "A" for Archie.
She also debuted a new eternity ring for the Trooping the Colour in June, which she wore along with her wedding band and engagement ring.
Eternity rings, which generally comprise of many small diamonds covering the entire circular band, are traditionally given following a significant occasion, such as the birth of a couple's first child, or their first wedding anniversary, two milestones which Meghan and Harry had recently celebrated.
Meghan's trip to the US marks her first overseas trip without her 4-month-old son Archie.
Later this month, Meghan and Harry will be jetting off for their first royal tour as a family of three.
The royal couple will take Archie to Cape Tape Town, South Africa, on September 23. Although there's no confirmation as for when the royal fans can expect to see their son, the first scheduled stop of the pair's visit is to a township.
They will leave their little son, who was born on May 6, with his nanny as they start the official first leg of the tour. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 12:10 IST

Bill Skarsgard open to playing Pennywise in third 'It' movie

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 9 (ANI): Ready to meet the demonic clown Pennywise again? Well, actor Bill Skarsgard recently revealed that he is open to playing the role of Pennywise in a third 'It' movie, if the story works out.

Read More

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 11:37 IST

Priyanka Chopra shares first poster of 'The Sky Is Pink' ahead...

New Delhi (India), Sept 9 (ANI): Wiping away her fans' Monday blues, Priyanka Chopra shared the first poster of her upcoming Bollywood film 'The Sky Is Pink', co-starring Farhan Akhtar, Zaira Wasim, and Rohit Saraf.

Read More

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 11:18 IST

Rishi Kapoor heads home after treatment in New York

New Delhi (India), Sept 9 (ANI): Actor Rishi Kapoor who was in New York for treatment of an unknown medical condition is finally heading back to India after staying there for almost a year.

Read More

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 11:02 IST

Alex Rodriguez is Jennifer Lopez's ultimate cheerleader at...

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 9 (ANI): The former Yankees star Alex Rodriguez proved to be his fiance Jennifer Lopez's biggest cheerleader at the recent premiere of 'Hustlers'.

Read More

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 10:34 IST

Shilpa Shetty hosts husband Raj Kundra's 44th b'day bash

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 9 (ANI): As Raj Kundra turned 44 today, his wife Shilpa Shetty threw a birthday bash for him last night with friends from the film and TV industry in attendance.

Read More

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 10:24 IST

Akshay Kumar announces 'Prithviraj' on his birthday, gifts fans...

New Delhi (India), Sept 9 (ANI): On his 52nd birthday, Akshay Kumar announced his upcoming film 'Prithviraj' and treated fans with the first-look of the drama which features the actor playing the role of the 12th-century Indian king.

Read More

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 09:25 IST

The Russo Brothers open up about Marvel-Sony split

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 9 (ANI): Anthony and Joe Russo, popularly known as the Russo Brothers, recently opened up about the Marvel-Sony split over 'Spider-Man' film series.

Read More

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 08:58 IST

Ananya Panday reunites with 'SOTY2' costar Tara Sutaria for...

New Delhi (India), Sept 9 (ANI): Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria, who made their Bollywood debut with filmmaker Karan Johar's SOTY2, reunited.. for Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations.

Read More

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 06:28 IST

Here's why Priyanka celebrated Nick's VMAs' win with photoshopped image

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 9 (ANI): Actor Priyanka Chopra opened up about the time she celebrated husband Nick Jonas' MTV Video Music Awards win for the best pop video with a photoshopped image of her hugging him.

Read More

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 05:42 IST

Johnny Depp defends Dior perfume ad, says it was made 'with...

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 9 (ANI): Actor Johnny Depp defended his recent advertisement with luxury fashion and beauty brand Dior which was taken off air after it was subjected to backlash on social media.

Read More

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 04:19 IST

Activists slam Jennifer Lopez for wearing fur

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 9 (ANI): Singer-actor Jennifer Lopez who attended the Toronto International Film Festival, faced the anger of animal rights activists for her long noticed fondness for fur.

Read More

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 04:16 IST

Time to get off the couch: Eddie Murphy on comeback to films

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 9 (ANI): Actor-comedian Eddie Murphy who is making a comeback to the big screen with upcoming Netflix film 'Dolemite Is My Name', said its time to get "off the couch" while explaining his return.

Read More
iocl