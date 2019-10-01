Pippa Middleton
Pippa Middleton

Here's how Pippa Middleton's son is following her footsteps

ANI | Updated: Oct 01, 2019 14:55 IST

Washington D.C [USA], Oct 1 (ANI): Like mother like son! Pippa Middleton has shared that her 11-month-old son Arthur loves to stay active as much as she does.
Her little munchkin is becoming "more mobile" and that their local baby gym has "been a saving grace," she wrote in her fitness column for Waitrose Weekend, cited E! News.
"I have been trying to come up with different activities to do with him," she wrote further.
"I needed to find something more than just park walks in the pram. Our local baby gym has been a saving grace. It's a big space full of fun, soft objects, playmats, stairs, balls, mini trampolines and more to stimulate and physically engage babies and toddlers," the column read.
The 36-year-old socialite further wrote that Arthur "burns a lot of energy in this safe environment and learns many physical skills."
She also mentioned that she's noticed her son's confidence building with each visit.
Previously, she mentioned that Arthur's favourite activity was swimming- at only six months old. "Swimming is one of our favourite activities. The exercise helps guarantee sound daytimes sleeps, and the movement has improved his digestion," she wrote at the time, cited E! News.
Earlier this year, Middleton was also seen flaunting off her toned abs at the beach just two months after giving birth to her son while holidaying in St. Barts with her husband James Matthews. (ANI)

