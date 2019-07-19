Kate Middleton and Prince George
Kate Middleton and Prince George

Here's how Prince George is celebrating his birthday

ANI | Updated: Jul 19, 2019 14:11 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], July 19 (ANI): Prince George, the eldest child of Prince William and Kate Middleton, will turn six on Monday but the family has already begun the celebration to ring in his big day- with a tropical getaway!
The little royal is celebrating the birthday with a family vacation in the Caribbean, according to The Sun, reported People.
The family of five, including Kate, William, four-year-old Princess Charlotte, and 1-year-old Prince Louis, are on their private island of Mustique.
The royal family has a special connection to the island. The Queen's sister, Princess Margaret, found it to be a haven when her marriage to Antony Armstrong-Jones turned turbulent in the 1970s. The royal had been gifted a 10-acre parcel by the island's then-owner, Colin Tennant. She built a vacation home there and named it Les Jolies Eaux, which means 'the beautiful waters'.
Since then, several members of the royal family have jetted off to the island to relax. William and Kate have been travelling to Mustique for years. They have even gone for a vacation with Kate's family, including Carole and Mike Middleton and siblings Pippa and James.
William and Kate released a new portrait of their son to mark the milestone ahead of his birthday on Monday, thanking the royal fans.
George has had a fun-filled summer so far. He had joined his siblings and 2-month-old cousin Archie for the toddler's first public play-date during a charity polo match earlier this month. He also joined his sister Charlotte at a festival in Berkshire while out with grandparents- Carole and Michael Middleton.
George will return to school at Thomas's Battersea in the fall, where he will be joined for the first time ever by his sister, Charlotte.
Earlier this year, Kate revealed that George was learning about space in the school and has also been brushing up his ballet skills at school. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 19, 2019 15:19 IST

Travis Scott is totally into the idea of marrying Kylie Jenner

Washington D.C. [USA], July 19 (ANI): American rapper Travis Scott is giving serious thoughts to marrying his longtime girlfriend Kylie Jenner.

Read More

Updated: Jul 19, 2019 15:01 IST

Hrithik Roshan-starrer 'Super 30' crosses Rs 75 cr mark on Day 7

New Delhi (India), July 19 (ANI): Hrithik Roshan's latest outing 'Super 30' is unstoppable! The film, which opened to mixed reviews, continued its winning streak at the box office and crossed the Rs 75 crore mark in just seven days of its run.

Read More

Updated: Jul 19, 2019 14:43 IST

Mariah Carey mocks FaceApp by posting meme

Washington D.C. [USA], July 19 (ANI): FaceAap challenge? Mariah Carey isn't interested! You might be familiar with the latest viral trend that has taken social media by storm but the singer has refused to join the bandwagon.

Read More

Updated: Jul 19, 2019 14:35 IST

Margot Robbie has never seen any 'Star Wars' films!

Washington D.C. [USA], July 19 (ANI): American actor Margot Robbie recently made a revelation that she hasn't watched a single 'Star Wars' movie till date.

Read More

Updated: Jul 19, 2019 13:48 IST

After Nicki Minaj, human rights foundation asks 50 Cent, Tyga,...

Washington D.C. [USA], July 19 (ANI): Singers Janet Jackson, 50 Cent, Chris Brown and others are facing the heat from the same human rights group which asked rapper Nicki Minaj to cancel her performance at the Jeddah World Fest in Saudi Arabia.

Read More

Updated: Jul 19, 2019 13:45 IST

Jonas Family shower Priyanka Chopra with love on 37th birthday

New Delhi (India), July 19 (ANI): Celebrations were grand as Priyanka Chopra rang in her 37th anniversary in Miami in the US amidst wishes pouring in for her from the Jonas family.

Read More

Updated: Jul 19, 2019 13:23 IST

Edward Furlong to return as John Connor in 'Terminator: Dark Fate'

Washington D.C. [USA], July 19 (ANI): Paramount's panel at Comic-Con for 'Terminator: Dark Fate' had a surprise for all the movie buffs! They revealed that actor Edward Furlong is returning to play John Connor in the upcoming film.

Read More

Updated: Jul 19, 2019 12:55 IST

Billy Eichner, Seth Rogen recall meeting Beyonce for first time

Washington D.C. [USA], July 19 (ANI): American actors Billy Eichner and Seth Rogen, who are co-starring with singer Beyonce in the recently released 'The Lion King', didn't meet Queen Bey until the world premiere of the flick, which took place earlier this month.

Read More

Updated: Jul 19, 2019 12:53 IST

Anand Kumar meets UP CM Yogi Adityanath, requests 'Super 30' be...

Lucknow (India), July 19 (ANI): Anand Kumar, the man behind the story of 'Super 30', met Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath recently and requested him to declare the film tax free in the state.

Read More

Updated: Jul 19, 2019 12:49 IST

Ayushmann Khurrana joins Bhumi's birthday celebrations in Lucknow

New Delhi (India), July 19 (ANI): Birthday celebrations were a mix of 'Bala' and 'Pati, Patni Aur Woh' for actor Bhumi Pednekar who turned 30 on Thursday. She had a 'memorable' day as Ayushmann Khurrana stopped by to add to the celebrations.

Read More

Updated: Jul 19, 2019 12:35 IST

Katy Perry wants to "emotionally strengthen" her bond with...

Washington D.C. [USA], July 19 (ANI): It's been nearly five months since singer Katy Perry and actor Orlando Bloom got engaged, however, the couple is in no rush to get married. Perry admitted how her relationship with her fiance needs to be emotionally strengthened before they tie the knot.

Read More

Updated: Jul 19, 2019 12:28 IST

Prabhas, Shraddha Kapoor's 'Saaho' gets new release date

New Delhi (India), July 19 (ANI): After treating fans with the magnum opus 'Baahubali 2: The Conclusion', Prabhas is all set to return to silver screen with much-awaited 'Saaho'. The film, co-starring Shraddha Kapoor, was set to release on August 15. However, the makers have now announced a new releas

Read More
iocl