Here's how Prince George is celebrating his birthday

Washington D.C. [USA], July 19 (ANI): Prince George, the eldest child of Prince William and Kate Middleton, will turn six on Monday but the family has already begun the celebration to ring in his big day- with a tropical getaway!

The little royal is celebrating the birthday with a family vacation in the Caribbean, according to The Sun, reported People.

The family of five, including Kate, William, four-year-old Princess Charlotte, and 1-year-old Prince Louis, are on their private island of Mustique.

The royal family has a special connection to the island. The Queen's sister, Princess Margaret, found it to be a haven when her marriage to Antony Armstrong-Jones turned turbulent in the 1970s. The royal had been gifted a 10-acre parcel by the island's then-owner, Colin Tennant. She built a vacation home there and named it Les Jolies Eaux, which means 'the beautiful waters'.

Since then, several members of the royal family have jetted off to the island to relax. William and Kate have been travelling to Mustique for years. They have even gone for a vacation with Kate's family, including Carole and Mike Middleton and siblings Pippa and James.

William and Kate released a new portrait of their son to mark the milestone ahead of his birthday on Monday, thanking the royal fans.

George has had a fun-filled summer so far. He had joined his siblings and 2-month-old cousin Archie for the toddler's first public play-date during a charity polo match earlier this month. He also joined his sister Charlotte at a festival in Berkshire while out with grandparents- Carole and Michael Middleton.

George will return to school at Thomas's Battersea in the fall, where he will be joined for the first time ever by his sister, Charlotte.

Earlier this year, Kate revealed that George was learning about space in the school and has also been brushing up his ballet skills at school. (ANI)

