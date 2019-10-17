Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
Here's how Prince Harry proved that he's a doting husband!

ANI | Updated: Oct 17, 2019 09:50 IST

Washington D.C [USA], Oct 17 (ANI): Prince Harry is not only a doting father, but he's also one loving and supportive husband to his wife Meghan Markle.
Meghan is perhaps one of the world's most visible women nowadays. The Duchess of Sussex is constantly photographed and all the pictures are scrutinized by millions of people around the world.
And that's not exactly an ideal condition for anyone who might be having even the smallest moment of self-doubt. Everyone goes through times when they worry about how they look, especially after giving birth when the body changes and you sometimes don't feel quite comfortable in your skin.
It seems like the Duchess is no different, but she has an amazing support system. In fact, Harry reassured his wife about her postpartum body at the WellChild Awards, held recently, reported People.
The royal couple, who welcomed their son Archie on May 6, showed their support for one another at the WellChild Awards, including a sweet moment while speaking to 10-year-old Emmie Narayn-Nicholas, who won an award for her Emmie's Kitchen initiative, and her mother, Eve.
"They were very lovely. When she sat down I said, 'Oh, you look amazing and you've just had a baby'," said Eve.
Harry, reassuring his beloved wife, looked at her and said, "'See, I told you!' in a way that we would."
"It did feel like they were very down to earth," Eve said of the new parents.
Meghan and Harry happily spoke about their baby boy while meeting inspiring children and their caregivers, sharing that Archie has his father's signature red hair and that their son has already been to his first playgroup, which he absolutely loved.
Attending the event for the first time as parents had a strong impact on the couple. While delivering a moving speech at the annual awards ceremony, Harry opened up about how this time last year, he and Meghan were secretly expecting their first child together.
As he was about to recall what they were feeling as first-time parents-to-be, Harry's emotions got the best of him and the new dad broke down in tears.
"Last year, when my wife and I attended, we knew we were expecting our first child -- no one else did at the time, but we did," he said as he broke down in tears.
"And now, as parents, being here and speaking to all of you pulls at my heartstrings in a way I could have never understood until I had a child of my own," Harry added.
The event celebrates the inspiring qualities of some of the U.K.'s seriously ill children and the dedication of those who go the extra mile to keep kids healthy and happy, including the outstanding health, social care, and education professionals.
Harry has been a patron of WellChild since 2007. Meghan attended the awards for the first time last year. (ANI)

