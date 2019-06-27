Prince William
Prince William

Here's how Prince William would react if his kids were gay

Jun 26, 2019

Washington D.C. [USA], June 26 (ANI): Prince William said that it would be "absolutely fine" by him if any of his three children came out as gay or lesbian.
The discussion came up during his Wednesday visit to The Albert Kennedy Trust, an organisation in London, which supports members of the LGBTQ community experiencing homelessness or living in a hostile environment, reported E! News.
The Duke of Cambridge was speaking to a group of people supported by the charity when a man asked him how he would react if his children -- Prince George, Princess Charlotte or Prince Louis told him they were gay or lesbian.
"Do you know what, I've been giving that some thought recently because a couple of other parents said that to me as well," William said.
"I think you really don't start thinking about that until you are a parent and I think, obviously, absolutely fine by me," he added.
After asserting that he will be fine by his children's sexuality, he also admitted that he had concerns about how his kids would be treated.
"The one thing I'd be worried about is how they, particularly the roles my children fill, is how that is going to be interpreted and seen," he said.
He also talked about the "pressures" his kids could face in the future coming out as gay or lesbian.
"It is something I'm nervous about not because I'm worried about them being gay or anything it's more about the fact that I'm worried about the pressures, as you know here, that they're going to face and how much harder their life could be," he added.
However, according to The Telegraph, cited by E! News, William said he is talked a lot about preparing his children for their royal roles with his wife Kate Middleton.
"I fully support, you know, whatever decision they make, but it does worry me, from a parent point of view, how many barriers, you know, hateful words, persecution that's the bit that really troubles me a little bit," he added.
He also said this is "for all of us to try and help correct" and "put that to the past."
This wasn't the first time that the Duke showed his support for the LGBTQ community. In 2016, he appeared on the cover of Attitude and spoke out against cyberbullying.
"No one should be bullied for their sexuality or any other reason and no one should have to put up with the kind of hate that these young people have endured in their lives," he told the publication at that time.
"The young gay, lesbian and transgender individuals I met through Attitude are truly brave to speak out and to give hope to people who are going through terrible bullying right now. Their sense of strength and optimism should give us all encouragement to stand up to bullying wherever we see it," he added.
He asserted that one should be proud of their sexuality and that there is nothing to be ashamed of.
"What I would say to any young person reading this who's being bullied for their sexuality: don't put up with it - speak to a trusted adult, a friend, a teacher, Childline, Diana Award or some other service and get the help you need. You should be proud of the person you are and you have nothing to be ashamed of," he added.
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry also celebrated the LGBTQ+ community this month by dedicating their Instagram page to the cause. The royal couple, who welcomed son Archie on May 6, gave their Instagram page a rainbow tribute in honour of Pride Month. (ANI)

