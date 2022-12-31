Here's how 'Sarovar Nagri' Nainital welcomes its tourists this New Year

Nainital (Uttarakhand) [India], December 31 (ANI): It's the last day of the year and so is the peak time for people to pack their bags and jet off to various destinations for a nice vacation.

Among the top destinations in India to spend some quality time this New Year, is the chilly hill station of Nainital.

Fondly called 'Sarovar Nagri' by tourists owing to the numerous 'sarovars' (lakes) existing in the region, the city has been prepped up for the coming influx of tourists as the curtain draws on 2022 and 2023 is around the corner.



The evening party of Nainital is extremely popular and has started drawing large crowds of tourists throughout the day.

Hitanshi Sharma, a tourist from Gujarat came with a group of 12 people to the city of lakes to celebrate new year.



In a conversation with ANI, she expressed her motivation to come to the hill station to celebrate the annual holiday with her kith and kin.

"We are big fans of hill stations and watching the snowfall. Unfortunately this year there was no snowfall here (in Nainital). So, we've just come here to spend some quality time together. It's a beautiful town and if we start our journey from here I guess we would have a good year ahead," she said.



To welcome the guests, not just the hotel businessmen have made special arrangements for tourists but even the police force has come together to manage the high traffic influx.

In a conversation with ANI, sub-inspector Deepak Bisht from the Nainital Kotwali said, "As the traffic increases it will be stopped at the Rusi Bypass and tourists would be brought upwards via shuttle service. The ones who would not have a booking for shuttles would be sent back from Kaladhungi itself. Around 6 PM the path between Ghoda Stand and Mall Road shall be closed".

The sub-inspector added that continuous checking of vehicles would take place at the Rusi bypass throughout the night of New Year's eve.

"If someone is found drunk while driving, an alcoholmeter shall be used to check the person's alcohol intake and fines shall be levied accordingly," he said. (ANI)

