Camila Cabello, Prince William and Kate Middleton
Camila Cabello, Prince William and Kate Middleton

Here's Prince William, Kate response on Camila Cabello stealing pencil from Kensington Palace

ANI | Updated: Nov 27, 2019 11:13 IST

Washington D.C [USA], Nov 27 (ANI): Singer Camila Cabello has a royal confession to make about her recent visit to the Kensington Palace.
The crooner, who took a tour of the royal palace talked about her visit on the BBC Radio 1, reported People magazine.
During the interview, she admitted that she was "triple doggy dared" by BBC's host Greg James to steal anything which will possibly commemorate her visit.
As the singer couldn't resist she stole a "pencil".
"We're about to meet William and Kate and I said, 'Steal something.' I said, 'Steal that pencil,'" James recalled.
"And I was like, 'You triple doggy dare me?" Cabello asked, to which James agreed. "You can't do a triple doggy dare," she continued. "If there's anything I've learned in my life, it's that. So I did it."
But the 'Havana' singer's partner in crime took no time to throw her under the bus as she completed her sneaky action.
"And then you, to one of the palace people, called me out on it and you were like, 'She stole a pencil!' And I was like, 'Oh my god." Cabello said. "I put it in my mom's purse, and my mom's like, 'We have to give it back!' and I'm like, 'No, he triple doggy dared me, I have to take the pencil!'"
"So I still have it," Cabello proudly continued, before jokingly adding, "I'm sorry William and I'm sorry Kate. I honestly couldn't sleep last night. I had to get it off my chest."
It didn't take much time for Kensington Palace to catch the attention of the Cabello's stolen pencil.
Reverting to the interview, the royalties Kate and Prince William's palace simply tweeted a pair of eyes emoji acknowledging the fact that they were very much aware of the stolen pencil.
Talking about her experience of meeting the royalties at their palace the singer said, "I was so honoured to be invited to Kensington Palace to meet and celebrate this year's Teen Hero finalists with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge," Cabello told the BBC.
"Hearing the incredible things these Teen Heroes have done is so inspirational! Their passion and dedication to help others is amazing and they really blew me away!" she added. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 27, 2019 21:32 IST

Hindu Jangagruti Samiti urges Censor Board to halt 'Dabangg 3'...

New Delhi (India), Nov 27 (ANI): The Maharashtra and Chattisgarh branch of Hindu Janjagruti Samiti has raised concerns over a particular scene in Salman Khan's upcoming film 'Dabangg 3' and has asked the Censor Board to eliminate the sequence as "it hurts religious sentiments".

Read More

Updated: Nov 27, 2019 20:28 IST

'Good Newwz': High-octane party number 'Chandigarh Mein' out!

New Delhi (India), Nov 27 (ANI): The first high-octane number 'Chandigarh Mein' from 'Good Newwz' is finally out and it is as stellar as the upcoming film's ensemble cast!

Read More

Updated: Nov 27, 2019 19:06 IST

Jessica Biel calm amid Justin Timberlake's drama with co-star...

Washington D C [USA], Nov 27 (ANI): It seems that actor and model Jessica Biel does not want to pay heed to any reports about her husband Justin Timberlake who was spotted outing with co-workers.

Read More

Updated: Nov 27, 2019 18:53 IST

Makers of 'Pati, Patni Aur Woh' drop soulful track 'Dilbara' today

New Delhi [India], Nov 27 (ANI): After making you groove by the party number 'Dheeme Dheeme', the makers of the upcoming comedy-drama 'Pati, Patni Aur Woh' dropped the soulful song 'Dilbara' on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 27, 2019 18:15 IST

Still missed: Abhishek Bachchan remembers grandfather Harivansh...

New Delhi (India), Nov 27 (ANI): "It would have been my grandfather's 112th birthday today," said Abhishek Bachchan while remembering late poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 27, 2019 17:25 IST

Elizabeth Banks to direct, star next in 'Invisible Woman'

Washington D.C [USA], Nov 27 (ANI): American actor Elizabeth Banks has been roped in by Universal Pictures for their upcoming horror film 'Invisible Woman.'

Read More

Updated: Nov 27, 2019 15:03 IST

Michael B. Jordan in talks with Warner Bros to play Superman

Washington D.C [USA], Nov 27 (ANI): American actor Michael B. Jordan pitched an idea for a new take on 'Superman' to Warner Bros.

Read More

Updated: Nov 27, 2019 14:42 IST

Scarlett Johansson admits she 'mishandled' transgender casting...

Washington D.C [USA], Nov 27 (ANI): Actor Scarlett Johansson walked down the memory lane and reflected the hard time she experienced when she was widely criticized for defending her choice to play a transgender character.

Read More

Updated: Nov 27, 2019 13:45 IST

Scarlet Johanson gets candid on controversial statement on Woodie Allen

Washington D.C [USA], Nov 27 (ANI): American actor Scarlet Johansson who has recently received backlash for her controversial statement on the American actor and director Woody Allen, gets candid in an interview.

Read More

Updated: Nov 27, 2019 13:22 IST

Dove Cameron shares her tattoo stories

Washington D.C [USA], Nov 27 (ANI): American actor Dove Cameron discussed in-depth the tattoos she has on her body. She also divulged the reason behind getting inked and the significance every tattoo holds.

Read More

Updated: Nov 27, 2019 13:08 IST

Cardi B has no plans to cook this Thanksgiving

Washington D.C [USA], Nov 27 (ANI): Singer-rapper Cardi B discussed her plans about Thanksgiving and it definitely does not include cooking.

Read More

Updated: Nov 27, 2019 13:01 IST

Scarlett Johansson says she romanticised marriage with Ryan Reynolds

Washington D.C [USA], Nov 27 (ANI): Scarlett Johansson is learning from the mistakes she made in the past after marrying actor Ryan Reynolds.

Read More
iocl