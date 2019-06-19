Here's the entire list of winners at MTV Movie & TV Awards

Washington D.C. [USA], June 18 (ANI): The much-awaited MTV Movie & TV awards hosted by Zachary Levi turned out to be special for actor Dwayne Johnson as he was presented with the Generation Award.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the ceremony was held at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California where Melissa McCarthy, Tiffany Haddish, Elisabeth Moss, Aubrey Plaza, Dave Bautista, David Spade, and Kumail Nanjiani took over the stage as presenters.

The best movie award was presented to the recently released 'Avengers: Endgame', while HBO fantasy drama 'Game of Thrones' was adjudged the best show.

Here is the complete list of winners:

Best Movie

Avengers: Endgame

Best Show

Game of Thrones

Best Performance in a movie

Lady Gaga- A Star is Born

Best Performance in a show

Elisabeth Moss (June Osborne/Offred)- The Handmaid's Tale

Best Hero

Robert Downey Jr. (Tony Stark/Iron Man)- Avengers: Endgame

Best Villain

Josh Brolin (Thanos) - Avengers: Endgame

Best Kiss

Noah Centineo and Lana Condor (Peter Kavinsky and Lara Jean)- To All the Boys I've Loved Before

Reality Royalty

Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta

Best Comedic Performance

Daniel Levy (David Rose)- Schitt's Creek

Breakthrough Performance

Noah Centineo (Peter Kavinsky)- To All the Boys I've Loved Before

Best Fight

Captain Marvel- Captain Marvel vs. Minn Erva

Best Real-Life Hero

Ruth Bader Ginsburg- RBG

Most Frightened Performance

Sandra Bullock (Malorie)- Bird Box

Best Documentary

Surviving R. Kelly

Best Host

Nick Cannon- Wild 'n Out

Most Meme-able Moment

The Bachelor - Colton Underwood jumps the fence

Best Musical Moment

A Star Is Born, "Shallow"

(ANI)