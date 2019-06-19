Zachary Levi hosting the award night
Here's the entire list of winners at MTV Movie & TV Awards

ANI | Updated: Jun 18, 2019 12:36 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], June 18 (ANI): The much-awaited MTV Movie & TV awards hosted by Zachary Levi turned out to be special for actor Dwayne Johnson as he was presented with the Generation Award.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, the ceremony was held at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California where Melissa McCarthy, Tiffany Haddish, Elisabeth Moss, Aubrey Plaza, Dave Bautista, David Spade, and Kumail Nanjiani took over the stage as presenters.
The best movie award was presented to the recently released 'Avengers: Endgame', while HBO fantasy drama 'Game of Thrones' was adjudged the best show.
Here is the complete list of winners:
Best Movie
Avengers: Endgame
Best Show
Game of Thrones
Best Performance in a movie
Lady Gaga- A Star is Born
Best Performance in a show
Elisabeth Moss (June Osborne/Offred)- The Handmaid's Tale
Best Hero
Robert Downey Jr. (Tony Stark/Iron Man)- Avengers: Endgame
Best Villain
Josh Brolin (Thanos) - Avengers: Endgame
Best Kiss
Noah Centineo and Lana Condor (Peter Kavinsky and Lara Jean)- To All the Boys I've Loved Before
Reality Royalty
Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta
Best Comedic Performance
Daniel Levy (David Rose)- Schitt's Creek
Breakthrough Performance
Noah Centineo (Peter Kavinsky)- To All the Boys I've Loved Before
Best Fight
Captain Marvel- Captain Marvel vs. Minn Erva
Best Real-Life Hero
Ruth Bader Ginsburg- RBG
Most Frightened Performance
Sandra Bullock (Malorie)- Bird Box
Best Documentary
Surviving R. Kelly
Best Host
Nick Cannon- Wild 'n Out
Most Meme-able Moment
The Bachelor - Colton Underwood jumps the fence
Best Musical Moment
A Star Is Born, "Shallow"
Updated: Jun 19, 2019 10:40 IST

