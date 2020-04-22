Here's the official launch date of HBO Max

Washington [USA], April 22 (ANI): The upcoming subscription streaming service, HBO Max, from WarnerMedia Entertainment, will debut on May 27 in the US.

WarnerMedia announced the launch date on Tuesday after earlier running online advertisements with the information, reported Variety.

Giving out some 10,000 hours of content, the subscription streaming package is priced USD 14.99 monthly.

With the tagline -- Where HBO meets so much more --the platform will include all the programming from HBO, a list of new original series, third-party licensed content including, 'Friends', 'South Park' and 'The Big Bang Theory.'

It also includes all Studio Ghibli films and movies from Warner Bros., like 'Joker', 'Suicide Squad', 'Wonder Woman', 'The Matrix', 'Casablanca' and 'The Wizard of Oz.'

In addition, HBO Max will be stocked with content from other WarnerMedia brands including CNN, TNT, TBS, truTV, Turner Classic Movies, Cartoon Network, Adult Swim, Crunchyroll, Rooster Teeth and Looney Tunes, cited Variety.

It will also include scripted comedy 'Love Life' starring Anna Kendrick, from Lionsgate Television and Paul Feig's Feigco Entertainment, the documentary film 'On the Record', 'Legendary', and more.

However, the ongoing coronavirus crises has delayed some originally planned HBO Max originals, including the much-awaited reunion special episode of famous sitcom 'Friends.' (ANI)

