Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas (Image Courtesy: Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas (Image Courtesy: Instagram)

Here's to 27: Nick Jonas shares thank you message for Priyanka, family

ANI | Updated: Sep 18, 2019 14:55 IST

New Delhi (India), Sept 18 (ANI): Nick Jonas ringed in his 27th birthday on Monday and now the singer is completely in awe of wife Priyanka Chopra who surprised him with a touch football game and a warm birthday wish!
From a sporty match to a big 'Villa One' cake, his tequila label, the singer seemed to have lived the day to its fullest!
"My beautiful wife surprised me with a touch football game with some of my closest friends and family on the one and only Soldier Field in Chicago (!!!) followed by a few hours of Topgolf, and then a party where pizza, tequila, cake, and cigars were involved," the crooner wrote on Instagram.
Along with the long post, Jonas also extended a word of thanks for the "birthday love" through a video message.
"I felt overwhelmed with all the messages and I stayed out of social media to enjoy the day which I did," the 27-year old said in the clip.
Jonas who is currently on the 'Happiness Begins' tour with his brothers Joe and Kevin, also wrote, "The next day we played a sold-out show in St. Paul where so many of you brought birthday signs and sang me Happy Birthday on stage."
"I've been lucky enough to celebrate my 27th birthday over the past couple of days with family, friends, and fans in Chicago and St. Paul. I'm endlessly grateful. Here's to 27!," he signed off.

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

I’ve been lucky enough to celebrate my 27th birthday over the past couple of days with family, friends, and fans in Chicago and St. Paul. My beautiful wife surprised me with a touch football game with some of my closest friends and family on the one and only Soldier Field in Chicago (!!!) followed by a few hours of Topgolf, and then a party where pizza, tequila, cake, and cigars were involved. The next day we played a sold out show in St. Paul where so many of you brought birthday signs and sang me Happy Birthday on stage. I can’t thank you all enough for the outpouring of love and birthday wishes over the past couple of days. Means the world to have you all in my life. I’m endlessly grateful. Here’s to 27!

A post shared by Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) on Sep 17, 2019 at 9:46pm PDT


Priyanka didn't leave any stone unturned to make his day special as she wished her hubby with a heartful message.
"The light of my life. Every day with you is better than the last. You deserve all the happiness in the world. Thank you for being the most generous loving man I have ever met. Thank you for being mine. Happy birthday Jaan. I love you, Nick Jonas," she wrote. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 15:03 IST

Akshay Kumar just needed some greens to take away his blues!

New Delhi (India), Sept 18 (ANI): With the depleting green cover, it is always pleasant to spot some freshness around us.

Read More

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 14:55 IST

'Made in China' trailer: Rajkummar brings 'soup-er hit jugaad of...

New Delhi (India), Sept 18 (ANI): While Indians are well acquainted with the term 'Jugaad', Rajkummar Rao is here as a Gujarati entrepreneur in 'Made in China' to prove that it can actually yield great results.

Read More

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 14:07 IST

Larry King's estranged wife breaks silence on divorce

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 18 (ANI): Legendary broadcaster Larry King's estranged wife Shawn Southwick King has finally broken her silence nearly a month after King filed for divorce

Read More

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 13:38 IST

Britney Spears' father won't face charges over abuse of grandson

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 18 (ANI): Britney Spears' father Jamie Spears who allegedly abused her teenage son, Sean, will not face criminal charges.

Read More

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 13:36 IST

Salma Hayek is all excited to work with Kit Harrington, calls...

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 18 (ANI): It seems like actor Salma Hayek is every bit excited as she is all set to appear in 'The Eternals' with 'Game of Thrones' actor Kit Harrington.

Read More

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 12:55 IST

Arjun Rampal 'spooked, excited' for next film 'Anjaan'

New Delhi (India), Sept 18 (ANI): Actor Arjun Rampal who has acted in a number of comic and action films will next be seen in horror flick 'Anjaan'.

Read More

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 12:49 IST

Jessica Alba speaks about messy side of motherhood

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 18 (ANI): Actress Jessica Alba opened up about motherhood and spoke about the messy side of it on Tuesday's episode of 'The Kelly Clarkson Show'.

Read More

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 12:47 IST

FWICE asks Alka, Udit, Sanu to cancel US show organised by Pak national

New Delhi (India), Sept 18 (ANI): Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) has penned letter to singers Alka Yagnik, Kumar Sanu and Udit Narayan urging them to cancel their participation in a show scheduled in Dallas, US, citing that it has been organised by a Pakistani national.

Read More

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 12:18 IST

'Chhichhore' hits century, earns Rs 102.19

New Delhi (India), Sept 18 (ANI): Sushant Singh Rajput and Shraddha Kapoor-starrer 'Chhichhore' continued its steady pace at the box-office and entered the Rs 100 crore club in its third week.

Read More

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 11:24 IST

Mandy Moore drops new song, first in 10 years

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 18 (ANI): Ahead of her show 'This Is Us,' singer-actress Mandy Moore released an original song and video 'When I Wasn't Watching' from her new album which is set to release in 2020.

Read More

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 10:23 IST

'The Devil Wears Prada' to have musical adaptation with score by...

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 18 (ANI): The stage musical adaptation of 'The Devil Wears Prada is set to debut this summer at the James M. Nederlander Theatre in Chicago.

Read More

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 10:05 IST

Brad Pitt may feature in Guy Ritchie's 'The Gentlemen'

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 18 (ANI): There is a buzz that actor Brad Pitt may reunite with 'Snatch' director Guy Ritchie for his upcoming film 'The Gentlemen.'

Read More
iocl