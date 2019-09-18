Here's to 27: Nick Jonas shares thank you message for Priyanka, family

New Delhi (India), Sept 18 (ANI): Nick Jonas ringed in his 27th birthday on Monday and now the singer is completely in awe of wife Priyanka Chopra who surprised him with a touch football game and a warm birthday wish!

From a sporty match to a big 'Villa One' cake, his tequila label, the singer seemed to have lived the day to its fullest!

"My beautiful wife surprised me with a touch football game with some of my closest friends and family on the one and only Soldier Field in Chicago (!!!) followed by a few hours of Topgolf, and then a party where pizza, tequila, cake, and cigars were involved," the crooner wrote on Instagram.

Along with the long post, Jonas also extended a word of thanks for the "birthday love" through a video message.

"I felt overwhelmed with all the messages and I stayed out of social media to enjoy the day which I did," the 27-year old said in the clip.

Jonas who is currently on the 'Happiness Begins' tour with his brothers Joe and Kevin, also wrote, "The next day we played a sold-out show in St. Paul where so many of you brought birthday signs and sang me Happy Birthday on stage."

"I've been lucky enough to celebrate my 27th birthday over the past couple of days with family, friends, and fans in Chicago and St. Paul. I'm endlessly grateful. Here's to 27!," he signed off.



Priyanka didn't leave any stone unturned to make his day special as she wished her hubby with a heartful message.

"The light of my life. Every day with you is better than the last. You deserve all the happiness in the world. Thank you for being the most generous loving man I have ever met. Thank you for being mine. Happy birthday Jaan. I love you, Nick Jonas," she wrote. (ANI)