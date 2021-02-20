Here's what Khloe Kardashian said to fan asking about Kylie Jenner, Jordyn Woods' friendship

Washington [US], February 19 (ANI): American reality TV star Khloe Kardashian recently spoke out about Basketball player Tristan Thompson's past scandal with former family friend Jordyn Woods.

According to People Magazine, in 2019, Tristan was accused of cheating on the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star with Jordyn, who was a close friend of Khloe's youngest sister, Kylie Jenner.

Khloe and Tristan, who share 3-year-old daughter True, broke up shortly after but have since gotten back together.

The 36-year-old reality TV star has previously said that she has forgiven Jordyn and moved on but doubled down on that sentiment this week after a fan asked in an Instagram comment if Kylie is "allowed to be friends with" Jordyn again.

"I'm so sick and tired of this narrative that I control my sister or I dictate who she chooses to surround herself with," Khloe wrote in reply, according to Instagram account 'Comments By Celebs' that captured the comments.



She continued, "Never once have I ever and I mean EVER told my sister who she can be friends with. She is an adult, who can do whatever she wants to do. I will support her in anything and everything she wants to do!"

"I love my sister unconditionally! That means regardless of who she chooses to be friends with, I will always love, respect and value my sister unconditionally!! She is my life partner and I will always respect what she chooses!!!" added Khloe.

As per People Magazine, at the end of her lengthy clap back, the 'Good American' mogul seemed to reference Jordyn when she said she doesn't harbour any resentment regarding the scandal.

"By the way, I have no ill feelings towards ANYONE!!! Truly. My heart carries no hatred at all. Unless you actually know what you're talking about, respectfully SHUT THE F*** UP," she wrote.

As reported by the publication, Khloe and Tristan have been going strong since getting back together last summer. The duo self-isolated together with their daughter during the coronavirus pandemic. (ANI)

