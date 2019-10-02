Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott (Image courtesy: Instagram)
Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Here's what made Kylie and Travis take break from their relationship

ANI | Updated: Oct 02, 2019 22:33 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 2 (ANI): While the news of Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott might have come as a shock to the fans, the two weren't on the same page about their future as the former wished to extend their family.
Jenner and Scott are parents to a 20-month old daughter Stormi and decided to take a break from their relationship and one of the reason was that Kylie wanted a second baby!
"There were several issues that made them decide to take a break. Kylie is all about family life and really wants a second baby," a source told People.
However, the 28-year old rapper is more focused to expanding his career. According to the insider, the couple's lifestyle stress put a strain on the relationship.
The source even claimed that "Travis isn't ready to give all" that his partner wants.
"She still has trust issues with Travis. He hasn't been giving her the commitment that she needs," the insider added.
When it comes to relationships, Jenner looks up to her sister Kim Kardashian West.
"Kylie looks up to Kim and really wants was she has with Kanye [West]," according to the insider.
Jenner and Scott have been dating since they were spotted cozying up together at Coachella in 2017. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 02, 2019 23:09 IST

Todd Phillips blames 'hypersensitive climate' for his shift to dark films

Washington DC [USA], Oct 2 (ANI): After receiving rave reviews for his much-awaited film 'Joker,' director Todd Phillips opened up about the sudden shift from making popular comedies to dramatic films.

Read More

Updated: Oct 02, 2019 22:43 IST

Jennifer Lopez, Owen Wilson reunite after 22 years for 'Marry Me'

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 2 (ANI): After showing off her spectacular moves like a stripper in the latest release 'Hustlers,' Jennifer Lopez is working on her next romantic comedy 'Marry Me'.

Read More

Updated: Oct 02, 2019 22:36 IST

Priyanka feels audience have triggered a change in Bollywood!

New Delhi [India], Oct 2 (ANI): Stealing the limelight with her Miss World 2000 beauty pageant and a career spanning 19 years in the glamour world, Priyanka Chopra feels that audience's demand has led to a change in cinema.

Read More

Updated: Oct 02, 2019 21:33 IST

I never felt safe as child, says Tyler Perry

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 2 (ANI): Actor-filmmaker Tyler Perry recently opened up about his childhood days, which were marked by abuse, trauma, and depression.

Read More

Updated: Oct 02, 2019 21:33 IST

'Angelina Jolie won't get married again'

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 2 (ANI): Academy Award winner Angelina Jolie will not be exchanging vows again!

Read More

Updated: Oct 02, 2019 21:25 IST

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry reunite in South Africa to wrap up royal tour

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 2 (ANI): After travelling to Botswana, Angola, and Malawi, Prince Harry finally reunited with Meghan Markle, who stayed back in South Africa with her 5-month-old son, Archie, for the final day of their royal tour.

Read More

Updated: Oct 02, 2019 21:17 IST

Jim Carrey's novel to hit markets in May next year

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 2 (ANI): Actor-comedian Jim Carrey will soon enter the literary world with his novel 'Memoirs and Misinformation' slated to hit bookstands in May 2020.

Read More

Updated: Oct 02, 2019 20:54 IST

Demi Lovato feels connected to God in Israel

Washington DC [USA], Oct 2 (ANI): Demi Lovato seems to be having a peaceful time in Israel, revealing that she has never felt "such a sense of spirituality or connection to God".

Read More

Updated: Oct 02, 2019 20:29 IST

Walking down the aisle with Justin is Hailey's 'dream come true'

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 2 (ANI): Marrying your crush can be a dream come true, and model Hailey Baldwin just lived it as she, on Monday, tied the knot with Justin Bieber for the second time.

Read More

Updated: Oct 02, 2019 20:26 IST

Ananya Panday pledges to make abuse free social media with...

New Delhi (India), Oct 2 (ANI: Bollywood's newbie Ananya Panday, as a part of her new digital social responsibility (DSR) initiative against online bullying, shared a video about using abusive language on social media.

Read More

Updated: Oct 02, 2019 20:26 IST

Justin Timberlake, Gigi Hadid face pranksters during Paris Fashion Week

Washington D.C [USA], Oct 2 (ANI): Hollywood's prominent personalities Justin Timberlake and Gigi Hadid had to deal with pranksters at Paris Fashion Week this year.

Read More

Updated: Oct 02, 2019 18:33 IST

Will stand for what we believe: Prince Harry addresses his legal...

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 2 (ANI): Duke of Sussex Prince Harry has maintained that he will stand firm on the statement he issued a day ago over British media's "ruthless" campaign against wife Meghan Markle.

Read More
iocl