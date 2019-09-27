Liza Minnelli
Here's what made Liza Minnelli upset about her mother's biopic

ANI | Updated: Sep 27, 2019 08:07 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 27 (ANI): Months after American actor Liza Minnelli publicly denounced the upcoming biopic about her mother, film's director Judy Garland opened up about the disappointment behind the star.
"It's an invasion of privacy at some level, I suppose," Judy told Entertainment Tonight. "And that's the complexity of being a child of a star, is it's somebody you want to own in an intimate personal way, yet is sort of in a gaudy way, like, public property," reported by Page Six.
In June, the 73-year-old star slammed reports that she was bonding with the film's lead star, Renee Zellweger.
"I have never met nor spoken to Renee Zellweger," she wrote on Facebook. "I don't know how these stories get started, but I do not approve nor sanction the upcoming film about Judy Garland in any way. Any reports to the contrary are 100% fiction."
Despite Minnelli's disapproval, the director hopes and feels that the star will end up seeing the movie.
"I've got a friend, he's a dancer and backing singer who had worked with Liza, and he said, 'The thing about Liza is she's incredibly passionate and emotional but also will really change her view,'" he said. "Not that Liza has been hostile to the movie, particularly, but I have every faith that she'll see it and find it celebratory." (ANI)

