Here's what Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's foundation is named

Washington D.C. [USA], July 18 (ANI): Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's new foundation will be called Sussex Royal The Foundation of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, the couple announced recently.

Earlier, they had announced their split from the Royal Foundation to kick start their own. And not more than a month to the announcement, Prince Harry and Markle are up with their foundation which will be called 'Sussex Royal' for short, reported E! News.

'Sussex Royal' will have four directors onboard including the royal couple and their PR guru Sara Latham and Natalie Campbell, who formerly worked at the Cambridge's Royal Foundation.

Earlier, Kensington Palace issued a statement where they shared that Markle and Harry's adieu from the organization was "designed to best complement the work and responsibilities of Their Royal Highnesses as they prepare for their future roles, and to better align their charitable activity with their new households."

The statement concluded, "The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are incredibly proud of what they have achieved together through The Royal Foundation. They are especially proud to have established a charity that has had, and will continue to have, significant long-lasting impact, changing lives for the better." (ANI)