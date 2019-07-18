Prince Harry and Meghan Markle (Image Courtesy: Instagram)
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle (Image Courtesy: Instagram)

Here's what Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's foundation is named

ANI | Updated: Jul 18, 2019 18:03 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], July 18 (ANI): Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's new foundation will be called Sussex Royal The Foundation of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, the couple announced recently.
Earlier, they had announced their split from the Royal Foundation to kick start their own. And not more than a month to the announcement, Prince Harry and Markle are up with their foundation which will be called 'Sussex Royal' for short, reported E! News.
'Sussex Royal' will have four directors onboard including the royal couple and their PR guru Sara Latham and Natalie Campbell, who formerly worked at the Cambridge's Royal Foundation.
Earlier, Kensington Palace issued a statement where they shared that Markle and Harry's adieu from the organization was "designed to best complement the work and responsibilities of Their Royal Highnesses as they prepare for their future roles, and to better align their charitable activity with their new households."
The statement concluded, "The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are incredibly proud of what they have achieved together through The Royal Foundation. They are especially proud to have established a charity that has had, and will continue to have, significant long-lasting impact, changing lives for the better." (ANI)

Updated: Jul 18, 2019 18:10 IST

Javier Bardem in talks to play King Triton in 'The Little Mermaid'

Washington D.C. [USA], July 18 (ANI): Makers of 'The Little Mermaid' are in early negotiations to cast Javier Bardem in the upcoming remake of the Disney classic.

Read More

Updated: Jul 18, 2019 17:52 IST

Wishes pour in for Priyanka Chopra as she turns 37

New Delhi (India), July 18 (ANI): As Bollywood diva Priyanka Chopra turned a year older today, several tinsel town celebrities took to social media to wish the 'Desi girl' a happy birthday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 18, 2019 17:28 IST

Kareena, Karisma Kapoor enjoying 'famjam' in London

New Delhi [India], July 18 (ANI): Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor are enjoying a relaxing family holiday in London and Karisma has updated her Instagram feed with sneak-peak from the fun getaway.

Read More

Updated: Jul 18, 2019 16:36 IST

Mission Mangal trailer: Sky is not the limit!

New Delhi [India], July 18 (ANI): Makers of 'Mission Mangal' dropped the trailer of the upcoming film on Thursday, which will leave you with admiration for the incredible team of scientists and engineers at ISRO.

Read More

Updated: Jul 18, 2019 15:59 IST

Arjun Kapoor's wise words on floods, water crisis

New Delhi (India), July 18 (ANI): How floods and water crisis are plaguing the country are no brainer unless you are living under a rock! B-town hunk Arjun Kapoor seems to be realizing the worth of every drop and his recent tweets are proof of how concerned he is about the situation.

Read More

Updated: Jul 18, 2019 15:46 IST

'GoT' showrunners, some cast members will no longer attend Comic-Con

Washington D.C. [USA], July 18 (ANI): Winter is still coming to Hall H at Comic-Con, but some of the Westeros citizens will no longer be attending the event.

Read More

Updated: Jul 18, 2019 14:46 IST

Gretchen Rossi shares adorable pictures of newborn daughter Skylar

Washington D.C. [USA], July 18 (ANI): American actor Gretchen Rossi shared a series of adorable pictures of her newborn baby Skylar Gray Smiley whom she shares with Slade Smiley.

Read More

Updated: Jul 18, 2019 14:45 IST

Pete Davidson filming for untitled project with Judd Apatow

Washington D.C. [USA], July 18 (ANI): Actor-comedian-model Pete Davidson is keeping his untitled project going as he was recently seen shooting for it with Judd Apatow.

Read More

Updated: Jul 18, 2019 14:34 IST

Miranda Lambert hints at new song with video of husband Brendan...

Washington D.C. [USA], July 18 (ANI): American singer-songwriter Miranda Lambert shared a hot, steamy video of her husband Brendan McLoughlin on Wednesday to promote her upcoming single.

Read More

Updated: Jul 18, 2019 14:29 IST

Cameron Crowe invites Jimmy Fallon for cameo in 'Almost Famous'...

Washington D.C. [USA], July 18 (ANI): American actor and television host Jimmy Fallon who made his debut on the big screen with 'Almost Famous,' has been invited by the film's director Cameron Crowe for a cameo in the upcoming Broadway musical adaptation of the movie.

Read More

Updated: Jul 18, 2019 14:19 IST

Emraan Hashmi starrer 'Ezra' goes on floors

New Delhi (India), July 18 (ANI): Emraan Hashmi's next outing 'Ezra', which is a Hindi remake of the Malayalam supernatural thriller of the same name, went on floors today.

Read More

Updated: Jul 18, 2019 14:08 IST

Here's why Hailey Bieber joked about quitting the runway

Washington D.C. [USA], July 18 (ANI): Supermodel and Justin Bieber's wife Hailey Bieber may be retiring from the runway! The 22-year-old model must have been going through old photos of her walking the catwalk and stumbled upon some not-so-flattering flattering angles.

Read More
iocl