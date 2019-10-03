Here's what Wendy Williams has to say about ex-husband's alleged mistress

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 3 (ANI): Wendy Williams talked about a chapter of her personal life with the studio audience.

The talk show host referred to Kevin Hunter, her ex-husband and Sharina Hudson, her ex-husband's alleged mistress, who together had a baby, reported Fox News.

During a discussion on the "Hot Topics" section of her show on Wednesday (local time), Williams recalled a joke she used to make about getting pregnant.

"I used to say this as a joke on 'Hot Topics': Poke a hole in the condom and get pregnant, but that backfired on me, didn't it?" she said, referring to Hudson's alleged love child. "Turnabout's a fair game, I'm a fair game player and a straight shooter, too. Pow, pow!"

The 55-year-old host didn't stop here and went on to throw shade on Sharina Hudson.

"Life is not what you think it is behind the scenes, trust me. Homegirl is miserable," she said as she rocked a pretend baby. "In the meantime, I'm over here. That's what you get!"

Wendy Williams parted her ways from husband in April, after their 22 years long marriage. (ANI)

