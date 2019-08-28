Here's when you can watch Martin Scorsese's 'The Irishman'

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 28 (ANI): Make some space in your calendar this fall! The release date of ace filmmaker Martin Scorsese's highly-anticipated film 'The Irishman' is finally out.

Netflix will open the upcoming film on November 1 in limited release, reported Variety.

The crime drama, which stars A-list actors like Robert De Niro, Al Pacino, and Joe Pesci, will keep adding cities over three and a half weeks before finally launching it on the streaming platform worldwide on November 27.

Scorsese reportedly wanted the movie to have a more traditional rollout, but this release pattern is similar with the limited, exclusive theatrical run that Netflix gave Alfonso Cuaron's 'Roma' in 2018. It's unclear how many screens 'The Irishman' will ultimately release on.

The flick chronicles one of the greatest unsolved mysteries in American history, the disappearance of legendary union boss Jimmy Hoffa, and also explores the hidden corridors of organised crime and its connections to mainstream politics.

'The Irishman' tells the story of a mob hitman (De Niro) whose life becomes entwined with the rise and fall of Hoffa (Pacino).

'The Irishman' will also be the opening night feature at this year's New York Film Festival, which will take place on September 27.

The upcoming flick isn't the only high-profile movie Netflix will release this fall. The streaming service's upcoming projects include Steven Soderbergh's 'The Laundromat' with Meryl Streep and Gary Oldman, Craig Brewer's 'Dolemite Is My Name' starring Eddie Murphy and David Michod's 'The King' with Timothee Chalamet. (ANI)

