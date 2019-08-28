A still from 'The Irishman', Image courtesy: Instagram
A still from 'The Irishman', Image courtesy: Instagram

Here's when you can watch Martin Scorsese's 'The Irishman'

ANI | Updated: Aug 28, 2019 11:02 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 28 (ANI): Make some space in your calendar this fall! The release date of ace filmmaker Martin Scorsese's highly-anticipated film 'The Irishman' is finally out.
Netflix will open the upcoming film on November 1 in limited release, reported Variety.
The crime drama, which stars A-list actors like Robert De Niro, Al Pacino, and Joe Pesci, will keep adding cities over three and a half weeks before finally launching it on the streaming platform worldwide on November 27.
Scorsese reportedly wanted the movie to have a more traditional rollout, but this release pattern is similar with the limited, exclusive theatrical run that Netflix gave Alfonso Cuaron's 'Roma' in 2018. It's unclear how many screens 'The Irishman' will ultimately release on.
The flick chronicles one of the greatest unsolved mysteries in American history, the disappearance of legendary union boss Jimmy Hoffa, and also explores the hidden corridors of organised crime and its connections to mainstream politics.
'The Irishman' tells the story of a mob hitman (De Niro) whose life becomes entwined with the rise and fall of Hoffa (Pacino).
'The Irishman' will also be the opening night feature at this year's New York Film Festival, which will take place on September 27.
The upcoming flick isn't the only high-profile movie Netflix will release this fall. The streaming service's upcoming projects include Steven Soderbergh's 'The Laundromat' with Meryl Streep and Gary Oldman, Craig Brewer's 'Dolemite Is My Name' starring Eddie Murphy and David Michod's 'The King' with Timothee Chalamet. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 11:32 IST

Michael Bay to direct 'Black 5' next

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 28 (ANI): Michael Bay's next outing as a director is the upcoming film 'Black 5'.

Read More

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 11:24 IST

Kate Middleton, Prince William change charity's name after split...

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 28 (ANI): Kate Middleton and Prince William have officially changed the name of their charity which they previously shared with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

Read More

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 10:33 IST

Marvel confirms 'The Eternals' will feature an openly homosexual...

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 28 (ANI): The Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) is expanding and that includes revealing one of its characters as gay.

Read More

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 10:24 IST

Miley Cyrus, Kaitlynn Carter attend same MTV VMAs after-party as...

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 28 (ANI): Awkward run-in alert! After enjoying the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs), singer-songwriter Miley Cyrus and Kaitlynn Carter hit the same after-party as Kaitlynn's ex Brody Jenner and his new girlfriend.

Read More

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 09:58 IST

Simon Pegg, JK Simmons team up to star in 'My Only Sunshine'

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 28 (ANI): Simon Pegg and JK Simmons have teamed up for an upcoming thriller 'My Only Sunshine'.

Read More

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 09:52 IST

PM Modi thanks Aamir Khan for supporting move to ban single-use plastic

New Delhi (India), Aug 28 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday thanked Bollywood actor Aamir Khan for extending "valuable support" to the movement to eliminate the usage of single-use plastic in the country.

Read More

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 09:27 IST

Martin Scorsese, Christopher Nolan among others to launch...

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 28 (ANI): Some of Hollywood's noted filmmakers including Martin Scorsese, Christopher Nolan, Ryan Coogler, Patty Jenkins and Rian Johnson have come together to introduce a brand new TV setting- the 'filmmaker mode'.

Read More

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 09:14 IST

Ishaan Khatter, Ananya Panday to star in 'Khaali Peeli'

New Delhi (India), Aug 28 (ANI): After leaving a mark with their stellar performances in Bollywood, newbies Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday are all set to star next in 'Khaali Peeli'.

Read More

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 08:53 IST

Priyanka Chopra celebrates Jonas Brothers' MTV VMAs win!

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 28 (ANI): No matter where she is, global icon Priyanka Chopra is always the Jonas Brothers' biggest cheerleader and her latest post is proof.

Read More

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 08:32 IST

Madonna postpones three concerts in 'Madame X' tour

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 28 (ANI): Pop icon Madonna has postponed three concerts of her much-anticipated 'Madame X' tour. It will now commence on September 17 at the BAM Howard Gilman Opera House, Brooklyn, New York.

Read More

Updated: Aug 27, 2019 22:51 IST

Salman Khan takes a trip down memory lane on completing 31 yrs...

New Delhi (India), Aug 27 (ANI): As Salman Khan completed 31 years in the Bollywood industry, the actor took a walk down the memory lane and shared a throwback picture from his childhood days to commemorate the milestone.

Read More

Updated: Aug 27, 2019 22:13 IST

Here's how Akshay Kumar is a doting son

New Delhi (India), Aug 27 (ANI): Bollywood's 'Khiladi' Akshay Kumar, known for his down to earth nature, shared a video on Tuesday, which proves that he is a doting son as well.

Read More
iocl