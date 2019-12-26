Here's why Jennifer Lopez doesn't need any mistletoe on Christmas

Washington D.C. [USA], Dec 26 (ANI): Jennifer Lopez, also known as J.Lo, posted adorable pictures with her husband Alex Rodriguez on Christmas.

According to People magazine, the singer shared a picture of herself with her husband, exchanging kisses under a Christmas tree.







Lopez and Rodriguez worematching red flannel pyjamas to make the picture even more romantic.

"Don't need no mistletoe. Merry Christmas, everyone!!! I love you and wish you all the best happiest most beautiful holiday ever," JLo captioned the post.

Husband Alex also shared a series of similar festive pictures on his Instagram and wished Merry Christmas to everyone.



In one picture, Lopez happily opened a gift, while Rodriguez and Max, son of Lopez, pose a huge gold Iron Man fist.



Rodriguez also shared a romantic picture of himself and Lopez in a warm embrace.

The couple celebrated the holidays with their children.

Lopez has twins named Emme and Max with her ex-husband Marc Anthony while Rodriguez co-parents with his ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis. (ANI)





