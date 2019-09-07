Kendall Jenner and Brad Pitt
Kendall Jenner and Brad Pitt

Here's why Kendall Jenner avoided Brad Pitt at Kanye West's Sunday Service

ANI | Updated: Sep 07, 2019 05:51 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 7 (ANI): Supermodel Kendall Jenner recently revealed that she left brother-in-law and rapper Kanye West's Sunday Service early after seeing actor Brad Pitt in attendance.
She avoided meeting Pitt because her nerves got the best of her, reported Us Weekly.
"I think he's been a couple times, but that was the first time I was there when he was there. And I literally left," the 23-year-old model said on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'.
"I just saw Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, and it was so good and he just, like, gets better with age. So I was like, 'I gotta go'," she added.
A surprised Fallon then asked the supermodel if she "didn't want to meet him," to which she replied "no" and cited nervousness as the reason as to why she avoided introducing herself.
"Isn't there a saying like don't ever meet your superhero or whatever? I don't know, I just love him so much," Kendall continued.
"I'm just ... I'm gonna leave it at that and leave. I get nervous," she added.
Pitt attended the event when it was held in Watts, California on Sunday. Though the Oscar nominee didn't make appearances in snaps posted by Jenner or her sisters, he was seen in posts shared by fan accounts.
West's Sunday Service takes place every weekend since January, this year. His wife Kim Kardashian West makes sure to document the event on her social media every time it takes place. Though the invitation-only affair is attended by the entire Kardashian-Jenner clan, many celebrities have made appearances at the event as well.
Pitt joins Courtney Love, Tyler the Creator, Adrienne Bailon, Busy Philipps and her husband, Marc Silverstein, Katy Perry, and her fiance, Orlando Bloom, as some of the celebrities that have received an invitation to the exclusive gathering.
"Actually, there's no praying. There's no sermon. There's no word. It's just music and it's just a feeling, Kim said on Jimmy Kimmel Live! in April.
When speaking with Elle in April, the Kim regarded Sunday Service as "a healing experience for my husband."
"It's definitely something he believes in, Jesus, and there's a Christian vibe. But there's no preaching. It's just a very spiritual Christian experience," she added. (ANI)

