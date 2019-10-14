LA Kings hockey team (Image courtesy: Instagram)
LA Kings hockey team (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Here's why LA Kings hockey team removed Taylor Swift's banner

ANI | Updated: Oct 14, 2019 13:37 IST

Washington D.C [USA], Oct 14 (ANI): Pop icon Taylor Swift recently received complaints of being jinxed for the NHL's Los Angeles Kings team.
The complaints came after the team announced that they will cover up a banner honoring the 'Lover' singer during home games at the Staples Center.
The banner, which celebrated Swift for most sold-out shows at the stadium, was raised in 2015. The team won the Stanley Cup in 2012 and 2014 and advanced to the conference finals in 2013, and some fans do not believe it's a coincidence that the team hasn't won a playoff series since the banner went up.
Last season, they had hit the worst record in the Western Conference and the second-worst in the league.
"The connection to our fans is our highest priority and through our engagement, they have made it clear that the banner shouldn't be part of their Kings game experience," said Michael Altieri, senior VP of marketing, communications, and content for the Kings and AEG Sports, to the Los Angeles Times, reported Entertainment Weekly magazine.
"We didn't see an issue in covering it for our games and in fact see it as an opportunity to show our fans that we hear them," he added.
The Kings covered the banner ahead of their home opener against the Nashville Predators on Saturday and won 7-4. (ANI)

