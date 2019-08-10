Here's why Meghan Markle didn't feature on British Vogue's cover

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 10 (ANI): While the Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle added a new achievement to her resume as she turned the guest editor for British Vogue magazine's September issue, she didn't choose to pose for the cover!

It seems like Markle is very conscious of her image as a duchess and so, she didn't feature on the cover as it would have appeared as a "boastful thing".

"From the very beginning, we talked about the cover whether she would be on it or not. In the end, she felt that it would be in some ways a 'boastful' thing to do for this particular project. She wanted, instead, to focus on the women she admires," Page Six quoted the publication's editor-in-chief, Edward Enninful as explaining.

This was the reason that the cover, instead of featuring Markle, opted for a 'Forces for Change' themed issue which had 15 diverse females who have made some change. They were selected by the Duchess herself.

Among the 15 impactful women featured on the cover are New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, actor and LGBTQ+ advocate Laverne Cox, body positivity warrior Jameela Jamil and actors/activists Salma Hayek and Jane Fonda. (ANI)

