Here's why Nikki Bella ran away from boyfriend Artem Chigvintsev on their first date

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 27 (ANI): Wrestler Nikki Bella recently opened about her first date with boyfriend Artem Chigvintsev in an interview.

She confessed that she literally ran away from him fearing that their outing would be caught by paparazzi.

"Our first date was at the farmer's market in Studio City, and I had no idea that it was filled with paparazzi," she told Entertainment Tonight, cited People.

"So Artem and I are, like, looking at vegetables -- and I honestly think he was picking up tomatoes -- and I see a paparazzi in this corner, and one in the other corner and I just freaked. I walked away from him, all the way to my car. And poor Artem, all of a sudden I get a text like, 'Uhh, where did you go?' I didn't even say anything," she added.

The 37-year-old former 'Dancing with the Stars' pro was left perplexed by all this and feared that he did something wrong.

"I'm [with] a basket of vegetables, just standing there, thinking, 'Did she [go] somewhere? What happened?' " Chigvintsev added.

"And I'm seeing, like, a shadow crossing the road and almost running. So I'm like, 'Did I do something wrong?" he said.

Bella ended her engagement to wrestler John Cena over a year ago. Nikki and John began dating in 2012 and got engaged last year in the month of April during the live broadcast of Wrestlemania 33 and were due to get married on May 5. (ANI)

