Oprah Winfrey (Image courtesy: Instagram)
Oprah Winfrey (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Here's why Oprah Winfrey refrains from becoming a mother!

ANI | Updated: Oct 11, 2019 13:04 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 11 (ANI): American talk show host Oprah Winfrey has opened up about some of her biggest life choices of not marrying, and not having children.
The 65-year-old star met her longtime partner -- Stedman Graham -- at a charity event in 1986. After that, the couple got engaged and even considered having children, she told People magazine.
She was so serious about starting a family that she even bought an extra apartment for it.
However, the long-time talk show host, whose platform demands her "the depth of responsibility and sacrifice", is in no mood to become a mother soon.
"I realized, 'Whoa, I'm talking to a lot of messed-up people, and they are messed up because they had mothers and fathers who were not aware of how serious that job is,'" said the acclaimed media mogul.
"I don't have the ability to compartmentalise the way I see other women do. It is why, throughout my years, I have had the highest regard for women who choose to be at home [with] their kids, because I don't know how you do that all day long. Nobody gives women the credit they deserve," she added.
Winfrey also noted that her 17-hour working lifestyle makes it even more difficult for the star to raise children. She said that her pets and Graham are completely okay with the situation and have allowed her to be herself, reported Fox News website.
The star also notes that if she would have been married to Graham, then it would have been a rocky one.
"Both he and I now say, 'If we had married, we would not be together,'" she said. "No question about it -- we would not stay married, because of what that would have meant to him, and I would have had my own ideas about it."
Although some may consider them unconventional, Winfrey stands by both of her decisions.
"I have not had one regret about [not having kids or getting married]. I also believe that part of the reason why I don't have regrets is because I got to fulfill it in the way that was best for me: the Oprah Winfrey Leadership Academy for Girls in South Africa," she said.
"Those girls fill that maternal fold that I perhaps would have had. In fact, they overfill -- I'm overflowed with maternal," she said. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 13:56 IST

Lata Mangeshkar showers birthday wishes on Amitabh Bachchan

New Delhi [India], Oct 11 (ANI): The Nightingale of Bollywood, Lata Mangeshkar extended her warm wishes to one of India's greatest actors, Amitabh Bachchan on his 77th birthday!

Read More

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 13:34 IST

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's patch up sure to happen

Washington D.C [USA], Oct 11 (ANI): Looks like Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are getting back together soon.

Read More

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 13:22 IST

Kevin Hart breaks his silence over car crash incident

Washington DC [USA], Oct 11 (ANI): American stand-up comedian and actor Kevin Hart who met with an accident last month, finally opened up about the incident in a statement.

Read More

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 13:16 IST

Here's a glance at iconic on-screen duo Amitabh, Rekha's journey...

New Delhi [India], Oct 11 (ANI): Over the years, Indian cinema has witnessed many remarkable pairings that have left the audiences wanting for more. One such successful on-screen duo is megastar Amitabh Bachchan and timeless beauty Rekha.

Read More

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 12:59 IST

Bollywood pours in wishes for Big B on his 77th B'day

New Delhi (India), Oct 11 (ANI): As Bollywood's megastar Amitabh Bachchan ringed in his 77th birthday on Friday, several celebrities from the industry flooded the social media with wishes.

Read More

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 12:21 IST

Here's how Ed Sheeran, Prince Harry are promoting mental health

Washington D.C [USA], Oct 11 (ANI): Singer Ed Sheeran and the Duke of Sussex, Prince Harry have joined forces to bring awareness on World Mental Health Day.

Read More

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 12:07 IST

Here's how frenzied fans queued outside Amitabh Bachchan's...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 11 (ANI): As Amitabh Bachchan, the living legend of the Indian cinema, turned 77 today, several frenzied fans thronged the streets outside his residence to catch a glimpse of the iconic star and wish him a long life.

Read More

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 10:45 IST

Kerry Washington joins cast of 'The Prom' for Netflix

Washington D.C [USA], Oct 11 (ANI): American actor Kerry Washington has been roped to star alongside Meryl Streep and Nicole Kidman in Ryan Murphy's upcoming Broadway musical 'The Prom' for Netflix.

Read More

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 10:16 IST

Priyanka Chopra to promote 'The Sky is Pink' on the Jimmy Fallon...

New Delhi (India), Oct 11 (ANI): Global sensation Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who is busy promoting her upcoming film 'The Sky is Pink' in a whirlwind tour, will be appearing at the famous NBC primetime talk show 'The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon,' where she will be seen promoting the flick.

Read More

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 07:40 IST

Here's a peek into Amitabh Bachchan's films outside of Bollywood...

New Delhi [India], Oct 11 (ANI): Be it in 'Deewar', 'Shehenshah' or 'Bhootnath', watching Amitabh Bachchan onscreen has always been a delight! The actor who rings in his 77th birthday on Friday has had a career spanning over 40 years in not only Bollywood but other vernacular language films as well

Read More

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 06:27 IST

Billy Porter in talks to join Camila Cabello in 'Cinderella'

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 11 (ANI): After scripting history at the 71st Primetime Emmys, Billy Porter is being eyed for a role in Camila Cabello starrer Disney film 'Cinderella'!

Read More

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 05:45 IST

You'll be blown away: Vin on John Cena's character in 'Fast and...

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 11 (ANI): The shooting for 'Fast and Furious 9' is still underway. However, it was John Cena's last day on sets on Thursday and co-star Vin Diesel came up with a special video on Instagram singing praises for the former WWE wrestler.

Read More
iocl