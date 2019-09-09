Here's why Priyanka celebrated Nick's VMAs' win with photoshopped image

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 9 (ANI): Actor Priyanka Chopra opened up about the time she celebrated husband Nick Jonas' MTV Video Music Awards win for the best pop video with a photoshopped image of her hugging him.

During this year's 2019 MTV VMAs which took place earlier in August had Kevin and Joe Jonas enjoying the night with their wives but when it came to Nick, he was without his lady love and so to celebrate his win, Priyanka shared a photoshopped image of her sticking close to him.

"I was sick that day, which is why I couldn't go to the VMAs. It was supposed to be this fun night where all six of us got together because we never really get to do it that often," People quoted the actor as saying to Entertainment Tonight during Toronto International Film Festival.

"We all have very crazy schedules, and now that the boys are on tour, we meet as the six of us. So, this was supposed to be that fun thing. We had dinner planned after, and then I was really unwell," she added.

The 'Mary Kom' actor added that Nick would have felt bad without her at the party.

Being sick at home, Priyanka had to watch the award night on TV but she felt like "I should have been there, but I was so sick, and I saw it on his face."

"That's the reason why I love technology," she added joking about the picture.

"It doesn't matter if I was there or not. The picture makes it look like I was and the internet would believe it," she added. (ANI)

