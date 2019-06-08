Here's why Queen Elizabeth has two birthdays

Washington DC [USA], Jun 08 (ANI): Did you know Queen Elizabeth has two birthdays? Why have just one when you can have two, right? Especially, when you are the Queen of the United Kingdom.

After celebrating her 93rd birthday about two months back on April 21, a grand 'Trooping the Colour' event was organised in honour of the Queen's birthday on Saturday.

Queen Elizabeth II was born on April 21, 1926. She celebrated her birthday earlier this year privately with the members of the royal family. According to People, since her birthday also fell on Easter Sunday, she also attended the royal church service with her family.

According to the royal regulations, it is customary to celebrate a sovereign's birthday publically on a day during summer, preferably when the weather is pleasant.

It is believed that the tradition started during the reign of King George II in 1748. While The king was born on October, an annual 'Trooping of the colour' became a celebration dedicated to the king, as well as the armed forces. (ANI)

