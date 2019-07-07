Here's why Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip missed great-grandson Archie's christening

Washington D.C. [USA], July 7 (ANI): Royal christening of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor that took place on Saturday was not attended by the great-grandparents of Archie-Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip.

People reported that the Queen's absence was due to a string of prior commitments, while her husband Philip, who retired from public duty, does not attend many events.

Also, the Queen is prepping for her summer holiday at Balmoral Castle in Scotland. She usually goes to her Scottish residence in late July every year as Buckingham Palace is thrown open for visitors. However, she continues to work during the holidays.

The Queen had attended the christenings of great-grandkids Prince George and Princess Charlotte but did not attend Prince Louis' christening last year.

A source had told People that the decision of not attending Louis' christening was "mutually agreed" between the Queen, Prince William, and Kate Middleton.

Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall and Meghan's mother Doria Ragland were in attendance at Saturday's event. (ANI)

