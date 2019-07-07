Dia Mirza
Dia Mirza

Here's why the Bottle Cap Challenge 'sickens' Dia Mirza

ANI | Updated: Jul 06, 2019 15:01 IST

New Delhi (India), July 6 (ANI): Where on one hand the craze of #BottleCapChallenge refuses to die with many celebrities taking it up, actor Dia Mirza thinks its "sickening."
The actor, who is also a United Nations Environment Goodwill Ambassador for India, recently praised Nowgong MP Pradyut Bordoloi for raising the issue of illegal coal mining and is now irked at the usage of plastic bottles for the challenge.
"So the #BottleCapChallenge that is trending sickens me for one reason. Most being done with those darn plastic bottles. How will we ever wake up to the reality that we need to discontinue the use of single use plastics? Less than 1% plastic bottles are recycled globally," she wrote on Twitter.

Mirza is not the first one to garner people's attention towards the harmful impact of single-use plastic on our environment. Recently, Salman Khan also gave a subtle yet impactful message on the widely debated topic.
The 'Sultan' star, shared a video on Instagram, where he can be seen offering water to a monkey, whom he calls his 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan', in a plastic bottle. The monkey, however, refuses. Khan then offers water in a glass and 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' is quick to accept it.
"Hamara bajrangi bhaijaan plastic ki bottle se paani nahi peeta (Our Bajrangi Bhaijaan does not drink water from a plastic bottle)," Salman captioned the video.
While the video was shared on a lighter note, hidden in it is a message to stop using plastic bottles.
Actor Akshay Kumar started the trend of #BottleCapChallenge in B-town. Known for his fitness regimes and doing something unique, the actor took inspiration from his "action idol" Jason Statham who performed the challenge where the person needs to kick to uncap a bottle without letting the bottle move a bit.
"I couldn't resist the Bottle Cap Challenge. Inspired by my action idol Jason Statham, I will repost/retweet the Best I see, come on Guys and Girls get your Bottle out and your Legs in the Air, Let's Do This," the 51-year-old actor wrote while setting major fitness goals on Instagram.
Following him, actor Susmita Sen and Tiger Shroff also took the challenge and showed off their skills. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 06, 2019 22:43 IST

Priyanka Chopra congratulates brother-in-law Joe Jonas on wedding

Washington D.C. [USA], July 6 (ANI): Priyanka Chopra congratulated her brother-in-law Joe Jonas and his wife Sophie Turner on their wedding on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 06, 2019 20:40 IST

Tiger Shroff pens heartfelt note for his 'Super Teacher'

New Delhi (India), July 6 (ANI): Following the footstep of Hrithik Roshan who started the 'Super Teacher' trend on social media, actor Tiger Shroff dedicated his recent social media post to his 'dancing guru' Paresh.

Read More

Updated: Jul 06, 2019 20:22 IST

Marvel's first openly trans actor calls for more representation

Washington D.C. [USA], July 06 (ANI): Zach Barack, the first openly transgender actor in the Marvel cinematic universe, who is all set to make his debut in the upcoming film 'Spider-Man: Far From Home', said there needs to be more representation of his experience.

Read More

Updated: Jul 06, 2019 19:59 IST

Netflix to cut back on depictions of smoking after Stranger Things report

Washington D.C. [USA], July 06 (ANI): Netflix has promised to depict smoking less often in future programming, after facing criticism for smoking scenes in 'Stranger Things' season 3.

Read More

Updated: Jul 06, 2019 19:36 IST

Mindy Kaling poses in swimsuit, challenges the idea of perfect...

New Delhi [India], July 6 (ANI): Mindy Kaling's latest social media post is here to remind us that everybody is a bikini body.

Read More

Updated: Jul 06, 2019 18:21 IST

Manoj Bajpayee takes break from film to teach acting at NSD

New Delhi [India], July 6 (ANI): Manoj Bajpayee, who will be next seen in the Netflix thriller 'Mrs Serial Killer', recently took a short break from films to give acting lessons where he was rejected three times before he began his acting career.

Read More

Updated: Jul 06, 2019 17:18 IST

Sophie Turner shows off her wedding band and it is beaut!

Washington D.C. [USA], July 6 (ANI): A week after exchanging wows in France, Sophie Turner finally gave a subtle glimpse of her beautiful diamond-encrusted wedding band and it is as blingy as it gets.

Read More

Updated: Jul 06, 2019 16:46 IST

Justin Bieber celebrates Independence Day with Scooter Braun...

Washington D.C. [USA], July 6 (ANI): Making the Independence Day celebrations more special, several celebrities headed to Southern California beaches for fireworks, but Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey Bieber decided to head north to Montecito, California.

Read More

Updated: Jul 06, 2019 16:40 IST

Bhumi Pednekar shares a still from 'Saand Ki Aankh'

New Delhi (India), July 6 (ANI): Bhumi Pednekar, who will be seen playing the role of sharpshooter Prakashi Tomar, shared a still from her forthcoming film 'Saand Ki Aankh.'

Read More

Updated: Jul 06, 2019 16:16 IST

Salman Khan's 'Sultan' turns three

New Delhi (India), July 6 (ANI): Salman Khan starrer 'Sultan' which grabbed eyeballs for the amazing transformation the actor went through for the movie has completed three years today.

Read More

Updated: Jul 06, 2019 16:06 IST

'Spider-Man: Far From Home' mints USD 310 million worldwide

Washington D.C [USA], July 6 : Riding on a good performance in China and North America, 'Spider-Man: Far From Home' has collected USD 310 million in its first week at the worldwide box office.

Read More

Updated: Jul 06, 2019 16:05 IST

Chris Brown's ex Nia Guzman lashes out at trolls

Washington D.C. [USA], July 6 (ANI): American singer Chris Brown's ex Nia Guzman has been hitting back at all the negative comments against the singer who is being trolled for allegedly not paying child support for his 5-year-old daughter Royalty.

Read More
iocl