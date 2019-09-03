Ernico Hart (Image courtesy: Instagram)
Ernico Hart (Image courtesy: Instagram)

He's going to be fine: Kevin Hart's wife on his condition

ANI | Updated: Sep 03, 2019 13:32 IST

Washington D.C [USA], Sept 3 (ANI): Kevin Hart's wife Eniko recently updated fans about her husband's health condition following a car accident over the weekend that left him hospitalized with a back injury.
The 40-year-old star suffered a major back injury according to a California Highway Patrol collision report, reported by Fox News after his 1970 Plymouth Barracuda drove off Mulholland Highway and rolled down an embankment on Sunday night.
The stand-up comedian was in the passenger seat before the miss-happening occurred. The driver Rebecca Broxterman, was determined not to have been intoxicated at the time of the collision.
TMZ reporters tried to catch hold of Hart's wife after she appeared to rush at the hospital on hearing the news.
"He's great," a clearly drained Eniko told reporters. "Yup, he's going to be just fine."
She explained that her husband is awake, but not lively and joking around which he usually does. However, he's in good spirits.
Sources told the outlet that doctors completed a successful back surgery on Hart after he was brought to the hospital injured. He is reportedly expected to stay in the hospital for a few more days while he recovers completely from his injuries and s being kept in thorough observation.
According to the report by CHP, cited by Fox News, the car immediately went out of control as it turned from a canyon road onto the highway. Pictures from the incident show the vehicle's roof almost completely crushed in from the impact. (ANI)

