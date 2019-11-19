Hilary Duff as Lizzie in this BTS still will make you go back in time!

Washington D.C. [USA], Nov 19 (ANI): A week after she completed filming the first episode of her upcoming sitcom 'Lizzie McGuire', Hilary Duff seems totally immersed in the character yet again as she treated fans with another behind-the-scene picture of her!

Even more, Duff's costume in the picture looks straight from the same Disney series that ran from 2001-2004 and she starred in!

"Somebody wake me," Duff captioned the picture of a camera monitor featuring her dressed as Lizzie.

Duff is seen sporting a '90s-inspired white t-shirt with a rainbow Lisa Frank logo and styled had her character's signature bangs as the hairstyle.



To pique the curiosity of her fans even more, Duff gave a sneak-peek into another of her looks from the show in a video shared on Instagram story.

Along with starring, the 32-year old is also executive producing the show and opening about the show's comeback, she in an interview with E!Online had said, "It's been great, and kind of every day I'm driving to work and I'm like, I'm driving to Lizzie Mcguire. This is so weird. I never thought this would happen again."

Created by Terri Minsky, the original series followed the 13-year-old Lizzie, who had a dream of becoming popular in her school while her true feelings were reflected by her animated alter ego.

The show was also made into a film in 2003 titled 'The Lizzie McGuire Movie', in which the titular character vacationed to Rome, Italy, following her 8th-grade graduation and was mistaken for an international pop star there.

However, this new upcoming show will be Lizzie as a 30-year-old millennial navigating life in New York City.

Minsky is returning as the showrunner on the series. (ANI)

