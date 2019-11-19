Hilary Duff (Image courtesy: Instagram)
Hilary Duff (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Hilary Duff as Lizzie in this BTS still will make you go back in time!

ANI | Updated: Nov 19, 2019 22:09 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Nov 19 (ANI): A week after she completed filming the first episode of her upcoming sitcom 'Lizzie McGuire', Hilary Duff seems totally immersed in the character yet again as she treated fans with another behind-the-scene picture of her!
Even more, Duff's costume in the picture looks straight from the same Disney series that ran from 2001-2004 and she starred in!
"Somebody wake me," Duff captioned the picture of a camera monitor featuring her dressed as Lizzie.
Duff is seen sporting a '90s-inspired white t-shirt with a rainbow Lisa Frank logo and styled had her character's signature bangs as the hairstyle.

To pique the curiosity of her fans even more, Duff gave a sneak-peek into another of her looks from the show in a video shared on Instagram story.
Along with starring, the 32-year old is also executive producing the show and opening about the show's comeback, she in an interview with E!Online had said, "It's been great, and kind of every day I'm driving to work and I'm like, I'm driving to Lizzie Mcguire. This is so weird. I never thought this would happen again."
Created by Terri Minsky, the original series followed the 13-year-old Lizzie, who had a dream of becoming popular in her school while her true feelings were reflected by her animated alter ego.
The show was also made into a film in 2003 titled 'The Lizzie McGuire Movie', in which the titular character vacationed to Rome, Italy, following her 8th-grade graduation and was mistaken for an international pop star there.
However, this new upcoming show will be Lizzie as a 30-year-old millennial navigating life in New York City.
Minsky is returning as the showrunner on the series. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 19, 2019 21:50 IST

'Questao De Confusao', first Konkani movie selected under...

Panaji (Goa) [India], Nov 19 (ANI): The 50th edition of the International Film Festival of India, which is set to screen over 200 best films from about 76 nations, has selected the first Konkani film 'Questao De Confusao' under the special film category.

Read More

Updated: Nov 19, 2019 20:37 IST

Amitabh and Rajnikanth to be star attraction on 50th IFFI inaugural

New Delhi [India], Nov 19 (ANI): Megastar Amitabh Bachchan will be the guest of honour while southern superstar Rajinikanth would be awarded the Icon of the Year at the grand inaugural ceremony of the 50th edition of International Film Festival of India (IFFI) this year.

Read More

Updated: Nov 19, 2019 20:13 IST

Madhur Bhandarkar visits Lata Mangeshkar in hospital, says...

New Delhi [India], Nov 19 (ANI): Director Madhur Bhandarkar on Tuesday visited veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar and informed that her health is getting better.

Read More

Updated: Nov 19, 2019 20:06 IST

Halle Berry injured while filming fight scene on 'Bruised' set

Washington D.C. [USA], Nov 19 (ANI): Oscar-winning actor Halle Berry who is starring in and making her directorial debut with 'Bruised' got injured while shooting a fight scene on the film's set.

Read More

Updated: Nov 19, 2019 19:22 IST

Tara Sutaria receives birthday wishes from 'SOTY 2',...

New Delhi (India), Nov 19 (ANI): One of the fresh faces in the industry, Tara Sutaria ringed in her 24th birthday on Tuesday and received heartwarming wishes from her 'Student of the Year 2' and 'Marjaavaan' co-stars!

Read More

Updated: Nov 19, 2019 19:00 IST

Scooter Braun allegedly 'frustrated' amid feud with Taylor Swift

Washington D.C. [USA], Nov 19 (ANI): Scooter Braun is allegedly unhappy with the way his business partner Scott Borchetta has handled their ongoing public schism with Taylor Swift.

Read More

Updated: Nov 19, 2019 18:48 IST

Halsey shuts down pregnancy rumours post picture with Evan...

Washington D.C. [USA], Nov 19 (ANI): American singer Halsey has shut down her pregnancy rumours which came post her photograph with American actor and new boyfriend Evan Peters.

Read More

Updated: Nov 19, 2019 18:15 IST

Sanya Malhotra begins filming for her next titled 'Pagglait'

New Delhi [India], Nov 19 (ANI): A month after wrapping the UK schedule of her upcoming feature 'Shakuntala Devi- Human Computer', 'Dangal' fame Sanya Malhotra has started shooting for her next titled 'Pagglait'.

Read More

Updated: Nov 19, 2019 16:45 IST

Scarlett Johansson, Adam Driver to be honoured at Santa Barbara...

Washington D.C. [USA], Nov 19 (ANI): Seems like 'Marriage Story' is turning out to be a big achievement for Scarlett Johansson and co-star Adam Driver!

Read More

Updated: Nov 19, 2019 16:42 IST

Rupert Grint recollects 'sparks flying' between Emma Watson and...

Washington D.C. [USA], Nov 19 (ANI): 'Harry Potter' actor Rupert Grint, recalled 'sparks' flying between his co-stars Emma Watson and Tom Felton.

Read More

Updated: Nov 19, 2019 15:39 IST

Ajay Devgn drops breathtaking trailer of 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior'

New Delhi [India], Nov 19 (ANI): Ajay Devgn dropped the much-awaited trailer of war saga ' Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior', which will take you down the Mughal era. The breathtaking trailer showcases the era like never before.

Read More

Updated: Nov 19, 2019 14:44 IST

Tiger Shroff aces hunk look for 'Baaghi3'

New Delhi [India], Nov 19 (ANI): Actor Tiger Shroff has truly aced the hunk look in pictures from the shoot of 'Baaghi3'.

Read More
iocl