Hilary Duff getting her new tattoo (Image Courtesy: Instagram)
Hilary Duff getting her new tattoo (Image Courtesy: Instagram)

Hilary Duff gets two new tattoos

ANI | Updated: Aug 09, 2019 18:43 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 9 (ANI): Actor-singer Hilary Duff just got herself inked with two new tattoos on her arm.
Duff went to famous Hollywood tattoo artist named Daniel Stone aka Winterstone for a "bright addition." A geometric sun on the inside of her forearm and a "sassy" star formation near her elbow, reported Page Six.
The dotted and dashed sunbeams inked above her wrist tattoo of her son's name, "Luca," and the swallow inked further upon her arm.
Duff shared the picture of her tattoo and thanked Winterstone on her Instagram account and wrote, "Had a little sit with @winterstone today thank you for my she's a bright addition."

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

Had a little sit with @winterstone today?? thank you for my ?? she’s a bright addition ??

A post shared by Hilary Duff (@hilaryduff) on Aug 7, 2019 at 3:52pm PDT


Winterstone was quick to respond to the post and wrote, "Great tattooing you!!!"
Stone, who has also tattooed Lady Gaga, Joe Jonas, Miley Cyrus, Sophie Turner and most recently, Matt Damon.
Duff and husband Matthew Koma welcomed their daughter on October 25 last year. Months after the baby news, Koma popped the question in May and Hilary Duff said yes. The two announced the news on social media. (ANI)

