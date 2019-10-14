Hilary Duff
Hilary Duff

Hilary Duff gives update on 'Lizzie McGuire' reboot, says story is 'really exciting'

ANI | Updated: Oct 14, 2019 15:12 IST

Washington D.C [USA], Oct 14 (ANI): The last time viewers saw Lizzie McGuire, she was graduating middle school and pretending to be a pop star in Rome, Italy, on a school trip. Wondering what the reboot has to offer? According to actor Hilary Duff, who is reprising her fan-favourite role, it will follow a 30-year-old Lizzie as she navigates millennial life in New York City.
Duff is bringing McGuire back to life, and while fans are waiting with bated breath to see what's in store for them, the star dropped some major hints about the upcoming series, reported E! News.
Recently while attending the 5th Annual Baby Ball in Los Angeles, the actor told the outlet what fans can expect from the upcoming Lizzie McGuire reboot.
"I have said this before, but for me coming back when she's 30 and she's not in a marriage and she's not having a baby and she's not doing all the things that I have already done in my life, that story is really exciting for me," Duff said.
The 'Younger' actor noted that she wants to target the struggles and pressures of what a 30-year-old, who doesn't have it all figured out, would be dealing with right now.
Duff said, "I think to myself, where can we go? What are the struggles of a 30-year-old right now? What are the pressures that life throws in front of a woman who is 30 and doesn't have all the things yet?"
"And for me, that's Lizzie McGuire, she had those struggles in middle school where she didn't have a place where she fits in and you know always on the struggle bus, but she's also your best friend, and that's exactly what I want to target and hit home again--is being there for girls in this time of their life," she added.
As far as what subjects and experiences the reboot will cover, Duff, said the "opportunities are really endless."
"The opportunities are really endless. Maybe at the end of the series, we see her having a baby? You know, maybe it's hard for her to get pregnant? Maybe there is something bad happening on her 30th birthday in the first episode," Duff teased.
"Maybe she's going to be in her childhood bedroom in the first episode? I don't know! There's all this fun! We want to give fans what they want, but we also want to have a completely new show," she added.
Duff announced back in August that she'd be returning as the iconic Lizzie McGuire in a sequel series set to stream on Disney+.
The forthcoming sequel series will follow Lizzie as a 30-year-old millennial navigating life in New York City.
The show's original creator Terri Minsky is serving as the executive producer and showrunner. Production for the reboot is set to begin at the end of October. (ANI)

