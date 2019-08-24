Hilary Duff returns for Lizzie McGuire reboot

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 24 (ANI): American actor Hilary Duff who played the titular character in Disney show 'Lizzie McGuire' is set to return for a spinoff on Disney plus, reported Variety.

The upcoming reboot was announced at the recent Disney Plus' D23 Expo event.

Duff is returning with Terri Minsky, who created the original show.

'Lizzie McGuire' started airing in 2001 on Disney and ran till 2004. The show's two seasons revolved around McGuire who struggled to navigate middle school.

"Lizzie has also grown up, she's older, she's wiser, she has a much bigger shoe budget," Duff addressed the audience during the event.

She added, "She has her dream job, the perfect life right now working as an apprentice to a fancy New York City decorator."

Further giving insight into her character, Duff said that now she has "the perfect man, who owns a fancy restaurant."

"She's getting ready to celebrate her 30th birthday," Duff added.

The series was even adapted into a movie titled 'The Lizzy McGuire Movie' which hit big screens in 2003 and earned over USD55 million at the box office. (ANI)

