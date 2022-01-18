Hindi version of Allu Arjun's 'Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo' to have theatrical release on Republic Day

New Delhi [India], January 18 (ANI): After 'Pushpa's success, makers of Allu Arjun's other massive hit film 'Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo' have decided to release the movie's Hindi version in cinemas on the occasion of Republic Day.

The Trivikram Srinivas directorial film starring Allu Arjun in the lead role, 'Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo' was one of the highest-grossing films in 2020.



Indian film trade analyst and movie critic Taran Adarsh confirmed the news on his Twitter handle writing, "ALLU ARJUN: AFTER 'PUSHPA', NOW HINDI DUBBED VERSION OF 'ALA VAIKUNTHAPURRAMULOO' IN CINEMAS... After the historic success of #PushpaHindi, #AlluArjun's much-loved and hugely successful #Telugu film #AlaVaikunthapurramuloo has been dubbed in #Hindi and will release in *cinemas*this #RepublicDay [Wednesday] 26 Jan 2022."



Apart from Allu Arjun, the action drama also stars Pooja Hegde and Samuthirakani in the lead roles. (ANI)

