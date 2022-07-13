'How to build a sex room': Netflix's new series is about sexual desire among couples

New Delhi [India], July 13 (ANI): Netflix's new original reality show 'How to build a sex room', features luxury interior designer Melanie Rose, who helps young couples intensify their intimate moments by designing their bedrooms as per their sexual desires.

In the eight-episode-long season, Melanie interviews different couples at their house about their sensual fantasies and desires, to add flavour to their relationships.

From sex-toy collections to beautiful pillows, flower petals and soft blankets, the luxury designer takes care of every little detail of the couple to match their sexual and erotic tastes.



In the first episode, the designer met with Raj and Ryan, a young married couple with completely opposite sexual preferences, where Raj, a signer, described her sexual preference as sensual, meanwhile her husband Ryan, describes himself to be more logical and technical.

The couple told her that the best time they found to get intimate is during vacations, as the beautiful classy suites add up some spice to their romance and escape the ordinary.

Melanie designed an 'L' shaped room layout for the couple, with a luxurious vibe, that includes both Raj's sensual tastes and Ryan's lounging and techie preference.

From expensive fabric faux fur with rose petals and pillows to large music speakers and television, she took care of every small aspect of the couple to fulfil their desires.

Melanie has been designing sexual rooms for couples for the past 15 years and the show proves that such places need not be dirty and disgusting, but can actually be romantic, beautiful and luxurious.

The eight-episode long show is currently streaming on Netflix and gathered positive feedback from the netizens, as it is the first time in memory, which deals with such a topic. (ANI)