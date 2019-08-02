Star cast of 'How To Lose A Guy In 10 Days' -- Kate Hudson and Matthew McConaughey
'How To Lose A Guy In 10 Days' to get series reboot

ANI | Updated: Aug 02, 2019 15:13 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 2 (ANI): One of the most popular romantic comedies 'How To Lose A Guy In 10 Days' is getting a series reboot.
The fan-favourite movie starring Kate Hudson and Matthew McConaughey is currently in the works at Quibi, a forthcoming mobile-focused streaming platform.
Written by Guy Branum, the series version of the film will follow a glib young online writer and an oversexed advertising executive, both trying to prove that they're capable of being in a loyal relationship. However, they soon discover that staying in a relationship is harder than it looks, reported E! News.
Branum is known for creating and hosting truTV's 'Talk Show The Game Show', and his TV writing credits include 'A League of Their Own', 'Awkward', 'Punk'd', 'Another Period', 'Billy on the Street', and 'The Mindy's Project.' He recently served as a supervising producer on Comedy Central's 'The Other Two'.
'How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days' series is just the latest project under development at Quibi. Other upcoming projects include a courtroom series starring Chrissy Teigen, a horror series by Steven Spielberg, a Zac Efron reality series and more.
The classic film follows Andie Anderson (Hudson), Composure magazine's how-to columnist, who makes a deal with her boss to write a story about dating and dumping the same guy in ten days. At the same time, Benjamin Barry (McConaughey), an ad exec, has a bet with his boss that he can make any women fall in love with him.
The original film had released on January 27, 2003. (ANI)

