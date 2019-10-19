Kate Middleton
Kate Middleton

Hugely grateful to everyone: Kate Middleton opens up about 'bumpy' flight to Lahore

ANI | Updated: Oct 19, 2019 16:29 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 19 (ANI): After Prince William and Kate Middleton's plane was forced to abort its landing twice and return to Lahore on Thursday, the latter expressed that they are "hugely grateful" to the pilot and crew who looked after them during the dangerous thunderstorm.
"We were looked after so wonderfully by the RAF who did a great job. Hugely grateful to everyone," Fox News quoted the Duchess of Cambridge telling reporters on Friday.
"I think it was quite an adventure really, it was really bumpy up there," Middleton continued.
The incident happened when the British royals jetted off to Islamabad on Thursday night during their Pakistan visit but were forced to return to Lahore after they encountered a fierce electrical storm.
The pilot of the RAF Voyager tried to make a landing at two different airports, People magazine had reported on Thursday.
After landing, the Prince, who himself is an experienced pilot, reassured everyone about their safety and even joked that the one flying the Voyager was him.
The couple became the first royals to officially visit Pakistan since Prince Charles and wife Camilla visited the south Asian country in 2006.
While in Pakistan, the couple was accompanied by Thomas Drew, the British High Commissioner to Pakistan, Simon Case, the Principal Private Secretary to the Duke, and Christian Jones, the Communications Secretary to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.
The visit was organised at the request of the United Kingdom Foreign and Commonwealth Office. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 19, 2019 17:16 IST

'Laal Kaptaan' off to slow start, 'Maleficent: Mistress of Evil'...

New Delhi (India), Oct 19 (ANI): Seems like Saif Ali Khan's Naga Sadhu avatar isn't being well received by his fans. His latest release 'Laal Kaptaan' was off to a slow start registering just Rs 48 lacs at the box office on its opening day.

Read More

Updated: Oct 19, 2019 16:48 IST

Jim Carrey, Ginger Gonzaga call it quits!

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 19 (ANI): It is done for actor-comedian Jim Carrey and girlfriend Ginger Gonzaga as the couple has finally called it quits!

Read More

Updated: Oct 19, 2019 16:05 IST

Kris Jenner participates in Jennifer Lawrence's rehearsal dinner...

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 19 (ANI): Jennifer Lawrence's wedding with fiance Cooke Maroney this weekend is all over the news and it seems like the guests have already started arriving!

Read More

Updated: Oct 19, 2019 15:16 IST

Miguel Cervantes' wife talks about 'gaping hole of grief' post...

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 19 (ANI): A few days after Miguel Cervantes announced the heartbreaking death of his 3-year-old daughter, his wife Kelly shared how devastating the loss has been for her.

Read More

Updated: Oct 19, 2019 14:12 IST

24 years of DDLJ: Kajol pays tribute by recreating her iconic look

New Delhi [India], Oct 19 (ANI): As 1995 blockbuster 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge' completed 24 years on Saturday, Kajol evoked the past sweet memories of essaying the role of Simran in the film.

Read More

Updated: Oct 19, 2019 12:27 IST

Madhuri Dixit wishes Sunny Deol on birthday

New Delhi [India], Oct 19 (ANI): 'Dhak-Dhak' girl of Bollywood Madhuri Dixit extended her warm wishes to one of India's most acclaimed action hero of his time, Sunny Deol on his 62nd birthday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 19, 2019 12:19 IST

Karan Johar praises his students Alia, Varun, Sidharth in a...

New Delhi (India), Oct 19 (ANI): As 'Student of the Year' completed seven years on Saturday, filmmaker Karan Johar praised Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, and Sidharth Malhotra.

Read More

Updated: Oct 19, 2019 10:35 IST

Jennifer Aniston reveals what happened to Ross, Rachel after 'Friends'

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 19 (ANI): Jennifer Aniston took the internet by storm when she debuted on Instagram on Tuesday by posting a snap with her all 'Friends' co-actors.

Read More

Updated: Oct 19, 2019 10:00 IST

Angelina Jolie admits 'feeling broken' before filming...

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 19 (ANI): Actor Angelina Jolie recently opened up about her experience of filming her newest outing 'Maleficent: Mistress of Evil'.

Read More

Updated: Oct 19, 2019 09:47 IST

None of my 6 kids want to be actors: Angelina Jolie

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 19 (ANI): Hollywood megastar Angelina Jolie's kids are surely following their mother's footsteps for humanitarian works, but not to the entertainment industry.

Read More

Updated: Oct 19, 2019 08:51 IST

Jennifer Lawrence marrying Cooke Maroney this weekend in Rhode Island?

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 19 (ANI): Academy Award-winner Jennifer Lawrence and fiance Cooke Maroney were spotted at the Rhode Island, US on Friday evening, strengthening the reports that the couple will tie the knots there this weekend in front of 150 guests.

Read More

Updated: Oct 18, 2019 22:47 IST

'The Laundromat' to continue on Netflix after judge refuses to...

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 18 (ANI): Meryl Streep starrer 'The Laundromat' will continue to play on streaming service Netflix as a judge 'refused' the restraining order seeking a stay on the film on Thursday.

Read More
iocl