Hulu drops teaser of Kardashian-Jenner family's upcoming show 'The Kardashians'

Washington [US], February 5 (ANI): The latest teaser for the Kardashians' Hulu Original series is here, and it offers a glimpse of what's coming next.

While the reality show doesn't have a set release date just yet, that doesn't mean the family can't have a little bit of fun hinting about what's in store.

In fact, in the series' latest teaser released on Friday, supermodel Kendall Jenner boldly declared, "You have no idea what's coming."

The 15-second clip features brief appearances from the entire family except for Kylie Jenner, who is expecting her second child with rapper Travis Scott.

In the video, Kim Kardashian, who is currently in the middle of a divorce from Kanye West, can be seen smiling, while mom Kris Jenner poses in a white blazer.

Kourtney Kardashian blows a kiss to the camera before Khloe Kardashian, dressed in a skin-tight, taupe dress, asks, "Are you ready?"

The teaser was shared on the show's official Twitter handle. The tweet read, "are you ready? #TheKardashians."





Throughout the video, the words "Glamour," "Power," Fame" and "Family" flash on the screen in between clips of swarms of paparazzi and Kim exiting a car. The video then reads, "The world will be watching."

This isn't the first teaser that the family has shared prior to the show's official release date. On New Year's Eve, they also shared a clip of the entire family, including Kylie, dressed in the same outfits as the latest clip as they wished everyone a Happy New Year.

As per the show's official synopsis, 'The Kardashians' will see "The Kardashian / Jenner family bring their exciting next chapter to Hulu in this new, intimate journey into their lives."

Kim and her family previously starred in E!'s long-running hit reality show 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians', which premiered in 2007.

They announced the end of 'KUWTK' in September 2020, saying the "difficult decision" was made with "heavy hearts" and thanking their fans for all of the support, reported People magazine.

Three months later, during Disney's Investor Day in December 2020, Kim, Khloe, Kourtney, Kendall Jenner, Kylie and Kris announced they had signed a multi-year deal to "create global content" that will stream exclusively on Hulu in the United States and in multiple international territories on Star.

'KUWTK' concluded after 20 seasons in June and was followed by a two-part reunion special hosted by Andy Cohen. (ANI)

