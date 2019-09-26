Representative image
Hulu network not proceeding with Marvel series 'Ghost Rider'

ANI | Updated: Sep 26, 2019 16:47 IST

Washington D.C [USA], Sept 26 (ANI): Television network Hulu has decided not to proceed with Marvel's 'Ghost Rider,' planned live-action series starring Gabriel Luna.
The decision came after a creative deadlock, according to a source familiar with the situation, reported Variety.
Luna was roped to feature as the titular Ghost Rider, which would have been the second time that he appeared as the character after portraying the antihero in ABC-Marvel series 'Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.'
The character of Ghost Rider, aka Robbie Reyes, has been described as "consumed by hellfire and supernaturally bound to a demon. He lives on the Texas/Mexico border and when he unleashes the Rider, Robbie brings vengeance for the innocents he encounters, but struggles to control the power he wields."
Ingrid Escajeda was set to serve as the showrunner and executive producer on the series, with Paul Zbyszewski and Marvel TV head Jeph Loeb being the producers of the film.
Despite turning down 'Ghost Rider', Hulu still has Marvel's 'Helstrom' coming up which is slated to hit the silver screen in 2020. (ANI)

