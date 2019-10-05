'Hunger Games' prequel novel gets title and cover, is a movie next?

Updated: Oct 05, 2019 06:52 IST

Miley Cyrus confirms Cody Simpson romance rumours, says he's 'my type'

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 5 (ANI): Singer Miley Cyrus, who is known for her unfiltered opinions and candid nature, did not shy away from the rumours that she's now seeing musician Cody Simpson after they were caught making out in now-viral footage.