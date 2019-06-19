Jennifer Lawrence as Katniss Everdeen, Image courtesy: Instagram
Jennifer Lawrence as Katniss Everdeen, Image courtesy: Instagram

'Hunger Games' prequel novel to be out in 2020

ANI | Updated: Jun 18, 2019 09:57 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], June 18 (ANI): Almost a decade after wrapping up 'The Hunger Games', American TV writer and author Suzanne Collins is bringing fans back to Panem.
A prequel of the famous book series, set around 64 years before the beginning of the trilogy is releasing next year, reported The Hollywood Reporter.
The yet-untitled novel is scheduled to come out on May 19, 2020. Collins said in a statement on Monday that she would go back to the years following the Dark Days, the failed rebellion in Panem.
The author set the 'Hunger Games' books in a post-apocalyptic dystopia, where people must fight and kill each other on live television.
"With this book, I wanted to explore the state of nature, who we are and what we perceive is required for our survival," she said.
The book is set before the lifetime of 'Hunger Games' heroine Katniss Everdeen, played by Jennifer Lawrence in the billion-dollar movie franchise.
Rest of the details including the new book's contents and featured characters are being kept under wraps.
Lionsgate had earlier released the four 'Hunger Games' films, and the studio's vice chairman, Michael Burns, has also suggested a prequel based on the upcoming novel.
The first three 'Hunger Games' books - 'The Hunger Games', 'Catching Fire' and 'Mockingjay' have sold more than 100 million copies and have been translated into more than 50 languages.
Although Collins was actively involved in the production of the 'Hunger Games' film series, she appeared done with the novels after the publication of 'Mockingjay' in 2010.
Her most recent book came out in 2013: The picture story 'Year of the Jungle' and was based on the time in Vietnam served by Collins' father, a career Air Force officer. (ANI)

