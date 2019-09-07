Prince Charles along with wife Camilla (Image courtesy: Instagram)
Prince Charles along with wife Camilla (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Hurricane Dorian: Prince Charles, Camilla saddened by loss of life

ANI | Updated: Sep 07, 2019 19:26 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 7 (ANI): Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall, Camilla were saddened by the loss of life in the Bahamas due to Hurrican Dorian.
The royals recently posted a statement on their website which said that the couple was "profoundly saddened" by the devastating storm, which has since claimed the lives of 43 people.
"My wife and I wanted you to know how deeply we feel for the people of the Bahamas in the face of such an ongoing tragedy, and how profoundly saddened we are to hear of the dreadful loss of life and utter devastation caused by Hurricane Dorian," the 70-year-old Prince of Wales and 72-year-old Duchess of Cornwall wrote.
"Above all, our hearts go out to all those who have been so cruelly bereaved or injured, or whose homes have been swept away," they continued.
"We fear that this message will be woefully inadequate given the scale of the disaster afflicting the Bahamas - and threatening so many other island states throughout the world as a result of accelerating global warming - but please know that you have our deepest possible sympathy at such a soul-destroying time," the couple concluded.
Their statement comes just two days after Queen Elizabeth spoke about the hurricane's destruction, according to People.
The storm has since downgraded to a Category 1 hurricane as it makes landfall on the southeastern coast of the US, hitting states including Georgia, South Carolina, and North Carolina. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 07, 2019 20:17 IST

